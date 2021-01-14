St. Thomas More boys shut down Custer

For the second straight game, the St. Thomas More boys’ basketball team held an opponent scoreless in a quarter.
This time it came in the opening stanza, as the Cavaliers jumped out to a 24-0 lead and ran past Custer 50-27 Thursday night at the STM Gymnasium.
Last Saturday, STM held Alliance, Neb., scoreless in the second quarter after trailing by two points after the first. The Cavs went on to win that game 44-28.
St. Thomas More led 40-9 at halftime and 48-18 going into the fourth quarter. Custer outscored STM, playing mostly reserves, 9-2 in the fourth quarter.
Ryan Wojcik led the way for the Cavaliers with 17 points, while Caleb Hollenbeck, who hit four 3-pointers, added 16 points.
STM hit seven 3-pointers out of its 20 field goals.
Jace Kelley led the Wildcats with 13 points. Custer had just 11 field goals in the game and two 3-pointers.
STM, 8-2, hosts Rapid City Christian Saturday night, while Custer, 5-5, hosts Stanley County Jan. 23.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 72, STURGIS 48: The Cobblers ran past the Scoopers Thursday night in Sturgis.
The Cobblers jumped out to a 21-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 33-23 at halftime and 50-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Micah Swallow had another big game with 27 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Kohl Meisman finished with 23 points and Julian Swallow scored 16 points and had four assists. Central shot 58% from the field (28-of-48) and hit 10-of-22 3-pointers.
Owen Cass led Sturgis with 11 points, with Dysen Peterson and Gavin Lightenberg scoring 10 points each.
Rapid City Central, 6-2, is at Spearfish Friday night and Sturgis, 1-8, is at Spearfish Tuesday.
HILL CITY 66, LEAD-DEADWOOD 53: The Rangers pulled away in the fourth quarter to stop the Golddiggers Thursday night in Hill City.
Hill City led just 32-30 at halftime and 52-47 after three quarters before outscoring Lead-Deadwood 14-6 in the fourth.
Grant Sullivan led the Rangers with 24 points, with Kobe Main adding 15 points and Willy Walther 14 points.
Mekieh Hom led Lead-Deadwood with 23 points and Rocke Rainey added 10 points.
Hill City, 3-4, hosts Lakota Tech Saturday, while Lead-Deadwood, 3-6, is at St. Thomas More Tuesday.
PIERRE 69, DOUGLAS 53: The Governors used a big third quarter to rally past the Patriots Thursday night in Pierre.
Douglas led 29-28 at halftime, but Pierre outscored the Patriots 19-4 in the third to take control.
Jackson Edman led Pierre, 3-5, with 20 points and 22 rebounds, followed by Matt Hanson with 14 points, Lincoln Kienholz with 11 and James Mikkonen with 10 points.
Connor Sauvage led Douglas with 15 points and Kyle Shields added 13 points.
Douglas, 3-5, is at Rapid City Stevens Tuesday.
Girls basketball
HILL CITY 57, LEAD-DEADWOOD 20: The Rangers jumped out to a big early lead and ran past the Golddiggers Thursday night in Hill City.
Hill City led 20-6 at the end of the first quarter and 38-10 at halftime. No other results were made available.
Hill City, 7-2, hosts Spearfish Jan. 22, while Lead-Deadwood, 1-5, hosts Bennett County Saturday.
WINNER 67, CORSICA-STICKNEY 52: The Class A No. 3 Warriors knocked off the top-ranked B Jaguars Thursday night in Corsica.
Belle Swedlund led Winner with 28 points and Kalla Bertram added 22 points.
Avery Broughton led Corsica-Stickney with 18 points and Rachel Gerlach added 14.
Winner, 9-1, faces Ethan Saturday at the Hanson Classic in Mitchell, while Corsica-Stickney, 8-1, faces top-ranked St. Thomas More Saturday, also at the Hanson Classic.
St. Thomas More vs. West Central canceled
The anticipated matchup with the top two teams in Class A has been canceled because of weather.
Top-ranked St. Thomas More, 9-0, was scheduled to face No. 2 West Central, 7-1, Friday night at Hartford.
The Cavaliers,. however, are still scheduled to face Class B No. 1 Corsica-Stickney Saturday night in the Hanson Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
Wrestling
Custer, Belle both go 2-0 at Custer Quad
Custer and Belle Fourche both beat Hill City and Hot Springs in duals Thursday night in Custer.
Custer ran past Hill City 66-18 and Hot Springs 60-18, while Belle Fourche stopped Hill City 66-12 and Hot Springs 51-28.
In the other dual, Hot Springs got past Hill City 36-30.
All four teams will be in action again Saturday at the Black Hills Conference Tournament in Belle Fourche.