St. Thomas More boys shut down Custer

For the second straight game, the St. Thomas More boys’ basketball team held an opponent scoreless in a quarter.

This time it came in the opening stanza, as the Cavaliers jumped out to a 24-0 lead and ran past Custer 50-27 Thursday night at the STM Gymnasium.

Last Saturday, STM held Alliance, Neb., scoreless in the second quarter after trailing by two points after the first. The Cavs went on to win that game 44-28.

St. Thomas More led 40-9 at halftime and 48-18 going into the fourth quarter. Custer outscored STM, playing mostly reserves, 9-2 in the fourth quarter.

Ryan Wojcik led the way for the Cavaliers with 17 points, while Caleb Hollenbeck, who hit four 3-pointers, added 16 points.

STM hit seven 3-pointers out of its 20 field goals.

Jace Kelley led the Wildcats with 13 points. Custer had just 11 field goals in the game and two 3-pointers.

STM, 8-2, hosts Rapid City Christian Saturday night, while Custer, 5-5, hosts Stanley County Jan. 23.

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 72, STURGIS 48: The Cobblers ran past the Scoopers Thursday night in Sturgis.