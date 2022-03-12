St. Thomas More caps off Cinderella run with Class A State Championship

BROOKINGS — Despite its status as a dynasty, the St. Thomas More girls basketball program was not supposed to be a champion this season.

Entering the state tournament as the No. 5 seed, based purely on their matchups against higher-seeded opponents, the Cavaliers could’ve crashed out in the first round, and definitely couldn’t beat the No. 1 team.

But they did just that, relying on their experience in high-pressure situations and suffocating defense to accomplish both, and on Saturday night they had the chance to finish off their spectacular run.

They were ready

Behind an explosive 16-0 run that started early in the first quarter, and another stifling defensive performance, STM shut down Hamlin and capped off a Cinderella run with a 52-30 win for its first Class A State Championship since 2018 and seventh in the last decade.

“This one’s pretty special. We knew it’d be a battle to fill some spots, but the one consistent thing was, we could stay in games if we defended,” longtime Cavaliers head coach Brandon Kandolin said. “They just have this perseverance and fight about them, and every time we were challenged it just seemed like we found another gear, and I’m very proud with the way, throughout the season, they continued to fight.”

Junior Reese Ross was unstoppable yet again, finishing with a game-high 25 points on 9 of 20 shooting and pulling down 13 rebounds along with three steals while playing all but the final 1:28 of regulation for St. Thomas More (22-3), which ends its season on a 14-game winning streak. Teammate Jada Mollman fought off a physically superior defender and tallied 11 points.

The Cavaliers shot 48%, out-rebounded the Chargers 31-24 and forced 11 turnovers while holding Hamlin (23-3) to a season-low scoring total and snapping its 20-game winning streak.

“It’s kind of surreal, I’m not going to lie," Ross said. "I think being in this arena, or this setting, really helps in these big games because I’m able to calm my nerves and be able to adjustment to this environment a lot better than some of my teammates, so being able to lead them into something that is very very very important to us is an awesome feeling.”

