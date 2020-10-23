St. Thomas More cruises into second round with 37-0 rout of Redfield

“It’s all we worked on all week. We knew they had a stud (quarter)back. We keyed him with a couple of our better tacklers,” Sullivan said of his pass defense. “We really worked on our secondary all week because we’re going to need it next week as well.”

With temperatures in the mid-20s, the Cavaliers moved the ball 23 yards on their opening drive down to the opposing 11-yard line before Charles Larson fumbled, putting the Pheasants (3-5) and their own 13. Four plays later, on third-and-13 from the 10, Miller was dragged down in the end zone trying to throw away the ball, getting STM on the board with an early safety.

The Cavaliers took advantage of the regained possession and executed an eight-play, 38-yard drive that ended when a first-down snap to Wojcik, playing under center, sailed over his head. The 6-foot-2 senior scooped up the loose ball behind him, turned back around and dodged defenders on his way to an 18-yard touchdown run to put his team up 9-0 in the first quarter.

St. Thomas More needed just four plays on its next possession when Matthew Larson sprinted down the middle of the field for a 46-yard touchdown early in the second. Wojcik tacked on one more score before halftime with a 7-yard run to cap off a nine-play, 58-yard drive to make it 23-0 at intermission.