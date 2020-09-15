St. Thomas More fends off Custer in straight sets

“It’s frustrating because we do not feel like we came out and played to our potential and our ability tonight,” Custer coach Miranda Jaure said. “We are looking forward to another game with STM this season. Hopefully we’re a little more prepared. We looked just a little slow, a little sluggish on the court tonight. Overall, we’re happy with how the girls played, but we know we can play a lot better.”

Leading 10-8 in the opening set, back-to-back kills by Janssen and Ross helped STM create space from its opponent, but Custer came right back with five straight points, thanks to two kills from Gaulke, to get within one.

But the Wildcats never managed to grab a lead in the first, as the Cavaliers went on a 9-0 run up 15-14 to close it out.

The second set proved to be a different story as Custer took the first four points and rode out to a 12-7 advantage. St. Thomas More made its move after a kill by Ross, and a solo block by Timmer capped off a 6-0 run to turn the lead back over to the Cavaliers at 13-12.

The Wildcats didn’t falter, however, and down 23-19 they strung together five points in a row with the help of an ace from Cass to earn a set point.