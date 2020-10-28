St. Thomas More has tough battle at Mobridge-Pollock

St. Thomas More head football coach Wayne Sullivan is fine not being favored for his quarterfinal game.
The Cavaliers, the No. 6 seed in the Class 11B tournament, head to No. 3 Mobridge-Pollock Thursday for a meeting with the Tigers, a team that has yet to lose this season and has beaten opponents by an average of 48-6.
"We don’t mind being the underdog, playing against an undefeated team that’s being ranked in the top three all year,” Sullivan, said. “Explosive offense, good defense, so that’s fine with us, going in as an underdog role."
STM, a one-loss team that has defeated its opponents by an average of 35-9, is coming off back-to-back shutout victories, including a 37-0 win over Redfield in the first round last week.
Sullivan said it’ll be important to carry over that momentum, battling against a team that can score 60 points in one night.
"Mobridge-Pollock is definitely one of the better offensive teams we’ll play, but it comes down to reading our keys and finishing plays," he said. "We’ve got to make sure we get to the ball in a bad mood and make the tackle. We can’t let their athletes get in space and make plays."
Helping lead the defense to shutout ball in consecutive weeks is senior linebacker Ryan Wojcik, who has collected three interceptions during that span. He has also been a staple on offense, rushing for 569 yards during the regular season, more than seven yards per carry, and scoring nine touchdowns.
Sullivan has also used Charles and Matthew Larson in the backfield. The pair have combined for 631 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. That versatility, combined with an offensive line that helps establish run and play action under quarterback Jed Sullivan, is something Wayne Sullivan said he’ll continue to utilize Thursday.
"We feel our offensive and defensive lines have been stellar all year," he said. "If we have to adjust, we’ll work on it, but we feel that we’ve done a good job with our front seven, as far as blocking, and our running backs have done a great job of finding the holes and being tough to bring down."
While the Cavaliers execute several different rushing plays, including weak side runs, powers and sweeps, Wayne Sullivan said Jed Sullivan, who is 37-of-64 this year with 583 yards and five touchdowns, has strong communication skills before the snap and can make needed modifications.
Those audibles will be important for avoiding mishaps, and that same discipline will be needed on defense.
“That’s going to be the big thing; just making sure we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot with penalties and mistakes,” Wayne Sullivan said. “So we’ve got to make sure we get to the ball and finish.”
Wayne Sullivan, while emphasizing the need to avoid turnovers, said the game will ultimately come down to the battle in the trenches.
"Whichever team can win the line of scrimmage I think is going to win the ballgame," he said. "We’ve got to make sure to end every possession with a kick."
