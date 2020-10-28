St. Thomas More has tough battle at Mobridge-Pollock

St. Thomas More head football coach Wayne Sullivan is fine not being favored for his quarterfinal game.

The Cavaliers, the No. 6 seed in the Class 11B tournament, head to No. 3 Mobridge-Pollock Thursday for a meeting with the Tigers, a team that has yet to lose this season and has beaten opponents by an average of 48-6.

"We don’t mind being the underdog, playing against an undefeated team that’s being ranked in the top three all year,” Sullivan, said. “Explosive offense, good defense, so that’s fine with us, going in as an underdog role."

STM, a one-loss team that has defeated its opponents by an average of 35-9, is coming off back-to-back shutout victories, including a 37-0 win over Redfield in the first round last week.

Sullivan said it’ll be important to carry over that momentum, battling against a team that can score 60 points in one night.

"Mobridge-Pollock is definitely one of the better offensive teams we’ll play, but it comes down to reading our keys and finishing plays," he said. "We’ve got to make sure we get to the ball in a bad mood and make the tackle. We can’t let their athletes get in space and make plays."