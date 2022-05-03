St. Thomas More knocks off Central in battle of youth

St. Thomas More defeated Rapid City Central 7-2 Tuesday afternoon at Parkview Tennis Courts.

Central and St. Thomas More entered the match in the midst of difficult seasons competitively. The Cavaliers improved to 3-6 overall with the victory, while the Cobblers dropped to 0-13, but both coaches left the courts encouraged by the growth of their young squads.

St. Thomas More’s roster consists of four middle schoolers, one freshman, one junior and a senior, the latter of whom will miss the rest of the season due to a hernia injury.

Head coach Brendan Murphy said he liked the ground strokes of his team in the preseason, but after a lot of work he sees significant improvement in their game.

“Over the last couple of months they’ve really improved their ground-stroking and particularly their net game,” Murphy said. “We spent time working on serves and volleys and spending more time focusing on what they have to do once they're at the net, and they’ve really made some good strides there.”

St. Thomas More went 5-1 in singles play as Michael Levine defeated Jeremy Dahl 6-1, 6-0 in No. 2 singles, Andrew Levine defeated Jaxon Jung 6-2, 6-3 in No. 3 singles, Shourya Goyal defeated Triston Ducheneaux 6-4, 6-4 in No. 4 singles, Braeden Strain blanked Greyson Weston 6-0, 6-0 in No. 5 single and Carter Stamper defeated Noah McGrath 6-2, 6-4 in No. 6 singles.

The Cavaliers added a win in No. 2 doubles as Shourya Goyal and Andrew Levine defeated Ducheneaux and Jung in a 10-3 match tiebreaker after dropping the first set 7-5 and winning the second 6-0. Strain and Stamper added a win against McGrath and Weston 6-4, 6-3 in No. 3 doubles.

Murphy said he’s seen notable improvement in Dhruv Goyal both on and off the court this season as a team leader.

“I’m really proud of where he’s going with his game,” Murphy said. “It’s really fun to see how he’s grown from the beginning of the year to now, because there’s definitely a marked improvement.”

Another player who has shown flashes of what the future holds for the Cavaliers is Stamper in his first year on the court as an eighth grader.

“He’s really been focused on learning the game and made incredible strides in how he’s taken his game from the beginning of the year to today,” Murphy said.

Central’s roster consists of a whopping 10 freshmen, one seventh grader and one sophomore. The Cobblers youth certainly contributed to the team’s growing pains this season, but head coach Noah Hammerbeck is encouraged by how quickly his young players are grasping a new sport.

“We had a lot of guys who picked up a racket for the first time ever at the start of the year,” Hammerbeck said. “We had to break the game down to the basics of the scores, lines, singles and doubles movements and everything like that. We’ve seen lightyears of improvement, each and every day, in matches and in practice they’ve taken steps in the right direction.”

The Cobblers recorded wins in No. 1 singles as Anson Griffin defeated Dhruv Goyal 6-3 and 6-2 and the No. 1 doubles team of Griffin and Jeremy Dahl defeated Dhruv Goyal and Michael Levine in a 10-7 tiebreaker after dropping the first set in a 7-1 tie breaker and winning the second set 6-4.

Hammerbeck enjoys matches against teams like St. Thomas More that are also experiencing growing pains because it helps his players get quality matches against younger competition.

“It’s good for these kids at this age to play matches that are close and get their butterflies going,” Hammerbeck said. “It’s like a pressure cooker goes up and you have to make swings under pressure and it’s good for both teams.”

Central returns to action at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Pierre Invitational while STM returns at 6:30 p.m. on May 10 against Rapid City Stevens at Sioux Park.

