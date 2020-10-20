St. Thomas More picks up straight-set win over Belle Fourche

The Broncs never got back within more than four as Timmer collected two more kills, and a spike by Dani Godkin on set point gave the Cavaliers the first set.

“We came into the game a little slow,” Ross said. “But I think as we progressed everyone cheered, starting getting loud and we did great.”

An ace by Kylee Crago and a tipped kill by Garza earned Belle Fourche another lead, up 7-6 in the second, but two blocks by Timmer on a 4-0 run helped STM build a 14-9 advantage. Timmer, Ross and Sophia Jansseen then combined for seven kills as the Cavaliers grabbed 11 of the next 12 points to close out the set and take a two-sets-to-none lead.

In the third, St. Thomas More turned an early 7-5 advantage into a 19-7 lead with an 8-0 run. Three consecutive aces from Middleton got Belle Fourche back within eight, but the deficit was too great as Matthes responded with back-to-back aces to put her squad back up by 11.

Two service errors sealed the victory for the Cavaliers, and the two-match season-sweep over the Broncs.