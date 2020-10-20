St. Thomas More picks up straight-set win over Belle Fourche

The St. Thomas More volleyball team has built quite a head of steam as the regular season comes to a close.
The Cavaliers used a mix of power and finesse Tuesday evening to earn a straight-sets home victory over Class A Region 8 foe Belle Fourche, 25-19, 25-13, 25-15 and pick up their 11th win over their last 13 matches with one to play before postseason action begins.
“Today went very well for us,” STM head coach Shannah Loeffen said. “I think that we worked as a team, more so than individually, and it really benefited us.”
Haleigh Timmer scored a game-high 17 kills and added five blocks for the Cavaliers (19-9), while Reese Ross tallied nine kills and Sarah Matthes made 26 assists along with three aces and a pair of blocks.
“Everyone played great, we adjusted pretty well and I’m looking forward to continuing working on my passing skills and our communication as a team,” Ross said. “Other than that, I think we did great tonight.”
Kaylin Garza led the Broncs (6-11) with seven kills, while Amity Middleton and McKenzie Lyons combined for seven aces.
Belle Fourche grabbed an early 7-6 lead in the opening set on a 4-0 run thanks to a kill and solo block by Garza on back-to-back points. Tied 9-9, St. Thomas More strung together six straight points, courtesy of two kills from Timmer and a combined block with Matthes, to take a 15-10 advantage.
The Broncs never got back within more than four as Timmer collected two more kills, and a spike by Dani Godkin on set point gave the Cavaliers the first set.
“We came into the game a little slow,” Ross said. “But I think as we progressed everyone cheered, starting getting loud and we did great.”
An ace by Kylee Crago and a tipped kill by Garza earned Belle Fourche another lead, up 7-6 in the second, but two blocks by Timmer on a 4-0 run helped STM build a 14-9 advantage. Timmer, Ross and Sophia Jansseen then combined for seven kills as the Cavaliers grabbed 11 of the next 12 points to close out the set and take a two-sets-to-none lead.
In the third, St. Thomas More turned an early 7-5 advantage into a 19-7 lead with an 8-0 run. Three consecutive aces from Middleton got Belle Fourche back within eight, but the deficit was too great as Matthes responded with back-to-back aces to put her squad back up by 11.
Two service errors sealed the victory for the Cavaliers, and the two-match season-sweep over the Broncs.
“We are working on being competitive all the way through and not giving up,” Loeffen said. “Our mental state is changing, and I think the work that we’re doing on our mental game is going to be helping us continue to pull through those long stretches.”
STM made nine service errors in its performance, but Ross said it’s not a concern moving forward.
“I just think we were slightly off, all of us, on our serves, and that shouldn’t be a concern going into the postseason,” she said. “We performed well and we saw a lot of good things tonight.”
St. Thomas More wraps up its regular-season slate Oct. 27 at Douglas (3-14), while Belle Fourche has three matches remaining, all home, and will take on Rapid City Christian (23-4) Thursday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!