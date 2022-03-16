St. Thomas More students win cash prize for 'Hell on Earth' documentary

Sam Gibbon, Mairin Duffy and John Cernicky, all seniors at St. Thomas More High School, are third-place prize winners in C-SPAN’s national 2022 StudentCam competition. Gibbon, Duffy and Cernicky will receive $750 for their documentary, “Hell on Earth,” about forests, wildfires and climate change.

This year, the StudentCam competition asked students to explore a federal policy or program and address the theme “How does the federal government impact your life?" The competition, now in its 18th year, invited middle and high school students to enter by producing a short documentary.

Gibbon, Duffy, Cernicky and their student advisor Tracy Freidel were notified Wednesday that their “Hell on Earth” documentary was a prize winner in the StudentCam competition. Creating the documentary took several months and was a collaborative effort between the English department and Freidel's advanced placement government and politics class.

The students began by writing research papers for Caitlin Muhlbeier’s AP English class, Freidel said. Gibbon, Duffy and Cernicky chose forest management as the topic for their documentary, and each focused on a different aspect of the topic, Freidel said.

The students then focused on the key elements they wanted to include in their documentary.

“They have to pull in videos from the C-SPAN website and they interviewed Sen. Thune and Scott Jacobson (public affairs officer for Black Hills National Forest), and then they spent a lot of Christmas break editing and putting it together,” Freidel said. “After Christmas they started fine-tuning it and then they finalized it and sent it in. They worked hard.”

“Hell on Earth” is a six-minute documentary that addresses how climate change, drought and severe weather create conditions for devastating wildfires. The fires, in turn, exacerbate the threat posed by climate change. Gibbon, Duffy and Cernicky’s documentary examines the U.S. Forest Service’s role in protecting forests, specifically in the vicinity of Rapid City, and why they need to be protected. The documentary highlights the forest’s benefits to the region – recreation, tourism and economic benefits. “Hell on Earth” can be viewed at https://www.viddler.com/v/a631b6a4.

"This year we asked students to reflect on how a federal program or policy is relevant to their lives and communities," said Craig McAndrew, director of C-SPAN Education Relations. "The winners showcased exceptional research and production values as they wove personal stories with historical or contemporary issues. These middle and high school students far exceeded our expectations, and we are elated to share their hard work with the country."

“It’s cool to win,” Freidel said. “To go up against students around the nation and to be in that top percentage of kids who win an award is pretty exciting.”

More than 3,000 students from 41 states, Washington, D.C., Morocco and South Korea submitted more than 1,400 entries. The most popular topics addressed were: Environment and pollution (10%); health care and mental health (9%); COVID-19 and recovery (7%); immigration (5%); Second Amendment and firearm legislation (4%). The 150 winning videos can be viewed at studentcam.org

Gibbon, Duffy and Cernicky are among more than 300 students will receive prizes totaling $100,000. C-SPAN is awarding one grand prize, four first prizes, 16 second prizes, 32 third prizes and 97 honorable mention prizes. These winning videos will receive cash awards of $5,000, $3,000, $1,500, $750 and $250, respectively.

C-SPAN is funded by America’s cable television companies that support StudentCam. In Rapid City, C-SPAN is available through Midco.

"Midco is pleased to honor our local winners on this outstanding achievement in the 2022 StudentCam competition," said Paige Pearson Meyer, director of corporate communications, Midco. "We applaud Sam, Mairin and John for the creative and thoughtful analysis of the government programs and policies that affect our communities."

The annual StudentCam competition is sponsored by the C-SPAN Education Foundation. Videos were evaluated by a panel of educators and C-SPAN representatives based on the thoughtful examination of the competition’s theme, quality of expression, inclusion of varying sides of the documentary’s topic, and effective incorporation of C-SPAN programming.

