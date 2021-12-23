Staff brings Christmas spirit to Western Juvenile Services Center

Despite having made decisions that put them in the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center over Christmas, the boys and girls there have been provided an opportunity to celebrate the holidays.

Commander Joe Guttierez and his staff have been keeping the facility's detainees busy with Christmas-themed activities.

"We try to normalize Christmas for them," he said. "The community has great support for the kids, too. We have a lot of donations for food and Christmas gifts as well. We want to make them feel like kids, because they are kids even though they've made poor choices. With that being said, it's still nice for a kid to wake up on Christmas morning and have a gift."

Not being able to celebrate the holidays with their family and friends can be difficult for a child, which is why the staff makes a concerted effort into providing them with gifts and special meals as a means to celebrate.

'It's a tough time for kids to be in detention over Christmas," Guitterez said. "We have some kids in here that its their first time in detention. And we have kids who have been here for a couple of Christmases. The other day we were getting ready to take pictures by a mural for their Christmas cards and one juvenile made a comment 'hey this is my third time taking pictures by this mural,' which is sad that he's been here for three years. But we want him to feel like Christmas means something to him, even if he has to spend it in here."

The facility is housing 38 juveniles over the Christmas holiday, which is more than in past years.

"The numbers for Christmas this year are up. We've had a lot of young people with some more violent-type crimes in this past year, so that number has been up," Guttierez said.

Western South Dakota Services Center is one of three detention centers in the country to house federal juveniles for the Bureau of Prisons. It also serves as a regional youth detention facility for Pennington, Fall River, Custer, Meade, Lawrence, Butte and Harding counties.

The average age is 17, with 69% being male and 31% female. The average length of stay is around 30 days.

At the beginning of the week, the juveniles illustrated holiday-themed covers on large envelopes, which will be filled with gifts to be opened on Christmas morning, said Rebecca Elger, a caseworker at the facility.

"Inside each envelope, we've stuffed them with goodies for Christmas morning," she said.

Phone time, envelopes and stamps, chocolate bars and behavior points that can be used at the commissary are among items that will be in the envelopes, Elger said.

The juveniles played Christmas Bingo, with Pennington County Commissioner Deb Hadcock calling out the numbers and providing prizes for them on Wednesday evening.

Local judges and businesses have also donated pizzas, nachos and other food items, Elger added.

"On Christmas morning they'll get all their presents. Staff will put them outside their door and wake them up," Elger said.

