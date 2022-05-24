Stars bats stay red hot in sweep of Alliance

Rapid City Post 320 continued its hot streak with a midweek sweep of Alliance Post 7 (Nebraska) Tuesday evening at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

The Stars (10-4) opened the doubleheader with a 7-0 win and closed it with a 12-2 victory in six innings over the Spartans (2-2).

Post 320 continued its offensive momentum behind solid outings on the mound by Noah Popken in Game 1 and Brady Fallon and Tyson Ness in Game 2.

“We did well after a good weekend, and carrying it on to today was good to see,” head coach Brian Humphries said. “We played very clean baseball with one error. We continued to swing the bat well and had very good pitching performances from three guys who may not get as much time as they’d like.”

The Stars have grown accustomed to firepower at the plate and the production spans the entire lineup.

After the games Tuesday, Post 320 is hitting .348 as a team and averages 8.5 runs and 10.2 hits per game.

“We have some good sticks in the lineup,” infielder Isaac Dike said. “I feel like there isn’t anybody on our team who can’t find the outfield. We’re just seeing the ball and hitting it really well right now.”

Dike led the team at the plate against the Spartans and finished 4 for 6 at the plate with three RBIs and one run between the two games.

Jett Wexler also contributed in a big way Tuesday. The designated hitter went 3 for 5 at the plate with three RBIs and one run.

“This is a great confidence-booster for the games coming up,” Wexler said. “It’s great for a team to come together like this and blow out another team, because it gives us the confidence for the next games.”

Due to graduation of Rapid City schools this weekend, Post 320 benefits from a week of rest before it returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday against rival Post 22 across the parking lot at Fitzgerald Stadium.

“We’re excited and want to get a W against them,” Popken said. “We’re excited to play our rivals across the street and we are preparing for it everyday. We’re really serious about it.”

Game 1: Post 320 7, Alliance 0

In the first game, Popken set the tone on the mound with a complete-game shutout as the Stars cruised to a 7-0 victory.

Popken retired the first 11 batters he faced in order and carried a no-hitter through five innings. He earned the win as he held the Spartans without a run on one hit with four strikeouts and one walk in seven innings of work.

“My two-seam was working really well today, as well as my slider,” Popken said. “I had an amazing defense behind me today. I tip my cap to them for keeping them hitless until the sixth and scoreless throughout the game.”

Dike led the way at the plate in the first game and finished 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Lane Darrow also contributed and finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs.

Post 320 started strong when Mason Melhoff scored on a single by Lane Darrow to give it a 1-0 lead after one inning.

The Stars broke the game open in the bottom of the third with three runs on three hits. Jace Wetzler started things off when he was hit by a pitch with one out. Darrow followed with a 1-1 double that scored Jace Wetzler and extended the lead to 2-0. Then with two outs, Dike singled to score Darrow and gave Post 320 a 3-0 lead. Jett Wetzler continued the momentum with another double to score Dike, and the Stars carried a 4-0 advantage after three.

In the bottom of the fifth, Dike scored with two outs on an error by the Alliance right fielder on a hard hit ball by Gavyn Dansby to give the Stars a 5-0 lead.

Post 320 added two more runs of insurance on four hits and an error to go ahead 7-0 before Popken wrapped things up in the top of the seventh.

Game 2: Post 320 12, Alliance 2 (6 innings)

In the second contest, the offensive explosion continued as Post 320 run-ruled Alliance 12-2 in six innings. The Stars finished the contest with 13 hits and started strong with five runs in the first inning.

Fallon earned the win on the mound and surrendered two runs (one earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

Gavyn Dansby led the way at the plate and finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs, one run and one base on balls. Jett Wetzler went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run.

In the bottom of the first, Mehlhaff got the ball rolling with a leadoff walk. Jace Wezler followed with a single and Darrow loaded the bases on another free pass. Melhaff scored after Dike drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Stars a 1-0 lead. Jett Wexler extended the lead to 3-0 on a two-run single that scored Jace Wetzler and Darrow.

Then with two outs, Dansby singled to score Dike and Jett Wetzler and put the Stars up 5-0 after one.

In the bottom of the second, Jett Welzer added to the lead on a one-run triple with two outs that scored Jace Wetzler and gave Post 320 a 6-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Ben Dressler scored on a wild pitch with two outs to extend the Stars' advantage to 7-0.

Alliance added two runs in the top of the fourth on a two-run double by Kellen Muhr to cut its deficit to 7-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, Post 320 put the mercy-rule within reach with four runs on four hits and two errors to extend its lead to 11-2.

The Stars ended the game in the bottom of the sixth on a one-run single by Jace Wetzler that scored Jim Rogers with two outs to round out the 12-2 win.

