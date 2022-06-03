Stars battle back to hold off Renner in Veterans Classic

Post 320 bounced back from a tough opening game at the Black Hills Veterans Classic and defeated Renner Post 307 10-9 Friday evening at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

The Stars overcame an early 3-0 deficit and carried a 10-7 lead into the top of the seventh before the Royals made things interesting.

Post 307 scored a pair of runs to cut its deficit to 10-9 with the tying run on third and just one out. Post 320 closer Xander Dansby, however, stood strong on the mound to induce a strikeout and pop-up at second to earn the save and give the Stars a hard-fought 10-9 victory.

Head coach Brian Humphries said he got a little bit nervous at the end of the game.

“We kept on battling back and did a good job of hitting the ball hard in crucial situations,” Humphries said. “We continued to put up runs. We started out slow but made some minor adjustments in the box to put the barrel on the ball easier, and it worked out for us.”

The Stars (11-6) moved to 1-1 in pool play in the Veterans Classic. In their opening game of the tournament Thursday, they struggled to string together hits for much of the game. They found its stride Friday with 11 hits. Lane Darrow led the way and finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs.

“We started off a little slow at the beginning and needed to get something going,” the center fielder said. “Once we started going, they came back, so we had to do it again and that’s hard to do. It’s really encouraging to see that.”

Humphries told his team before the contest that it was a must-win game, not only for the tournament but in terms of seeding for the state tournament later this year.

“This is a league opponent and a power rankings game,” Humphries said. “To be able to win and give us better seeding for the regionals made this a must-win game. To come out and get the win, not only does it help us in the rankings but helps us move into our two games tomorrow.”

The Royals struck first with three runs on two hits and an error in the bottom of the second to take a 3-0 lead.

Post 320 only recorded one hit before it found its stride in the bottom of the fourth.

Jace Wetzler led off the frame with a single and Darrow drove him in on the ensuing at-bat with a triple to make it 3-1. Isaac Dike cut the Stars’ deficit to 3-2 with a single to score Darrow. Then, with two outs, Bryan Roselles singled to score Dike and tie the game 3-3.

Jim Rogers kept the two-out rally going with a single and Caden Benke walked to load the bases for Mason Mehlhoff. The shortstop singled to score Roselles and Rogers before Benke scored on an errant throw by the catcher to give the Stars a 6-3 lead after four.

Renner bounced back in the top of the fifth with three runs on three hits and an error in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 6-6.

Darrow led off the bottom of the fifth with a triple and scored on a sacrifice-fly to left by Dike to give the Stars a 7-6 advantage.

In the top of the sixth, a single by Royals second baseman Preston Konechne scored Joe Jacobson and tied the game at 7-7.

The Stars seemed to take control in the bottom of the sixth with three runs on four hits and an error to move in front 10-7, but the Royals did not back down.

Renner notched a pair of runs and put the tying run at third and the go-ahead run at second with one out for the top of the order, but Dansby struck out Kyle Konechne and made Manny Struck pop up to second to secure the win.

The Stars return to action for a doubleheader Saturday against Plattsmouth (Neb.) and Billings (Mont.) Post 406 to round out pool play.

“What I primarily want to see is that we are here ready to play,” Humphries said. “We might be a little tired, we might be a little upset about how we did the last two game but I’m focused on us being here and ready to play. The two opponents we are playing are not easy teams.”

Hayden Leighty will start Game 1 for Post 320 against Plattsmouth at 6 p.m. and Xander Dansby will get the nod in Game 2 against Post 406. Both contests will be played at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

