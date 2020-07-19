Stars beat Sioux Falls West, Gillette wins title

Kaden Race and Brody Richardson both finished with three hits and two RBI, while Garrett Lynde and Cole Swisher both had two hits.

Brode Rivenses and Dalton Martin combined to stop Alliance on six hits, with Rivenses getting the win by going the first five innings.

In other games, the Rapid City Post 22 Expos rode the big 13-10 win over the Rapid City Post 320 Stars late Saturday night and thumped the Post 320 Shooters 16-5, Pierre shut out Mitchell 10-0 and Sioux Falls East edged the 406 Flyers 8-5.

The Expos used a 10-run sixth inning for the upset win over the Stars and picked right up where they left off against the Shooters, scoring four runs in the first inning and broke open the game with seven runs in the third and four more in the fourth.

Wyatt Anderson had a big game with two hits and five RBI, including a grand slam home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Harrison Good had three hits and two RBI, while Easton Ogle and Hayden Holec added two hits each, with Holec driving home three runs.

Haden Leighty led the Shooters with two hits and one RBI.

Pierre finished 4-2 in the tournament with the 10-run rule win over Mitchell.