Stars beat Sioux Falls West, Gillette wins title

The Rapid City Post 320 Stars closed a disappointing Black Hills Veteran's Classic with a 5-2 win over Sioux Falls West Sunday afternoon at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
The Stars finished 2-4 in the tournament, losing its first games on Thursday, blasting Alliance, Neb., Friday, but falling again twice on Saturday, being outscored 35-21.
On Sunday, the type of game was much more manageable, as the Stars came from behind for the win. The game also counted in the South Dakota state power rankings.
Other results of the game were not made available.
Post 320, 16-19, returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Sturgis Post 33 with a single game that begins at 7 p.m.
Championship
The Gillette, Wyo., Roughriders continued its strong play and came away with the tournament title with a dominating 15-3 win over Alliance, Neb., at Fitzgerald Stadium.
The Riders, 42-10 on the season, used a seven-run fourth inning to pull away from the Spartans, the top seed from the Pete Lien Division despite their final 3-3 tournament record.
Kaleb Lewis continued his torrid hitting in the tournament with four hits and five RBI, including a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to end the game. He also had two doubles.
Kaden Race and Brody Richardson both finished with three hits and two RBI, while Garrett Lynde and Cole Swisher both had two hits.
Brode Rivenses and Dalton Martin combined to stop Alliance on six hits, with Rivenses getting the win by going the first five innings.
In other games, the Rapid City Post 22 Expos rode the big 13-10 win over the Rapid City Post 320 Stars late Saturday night and thumped the Post 320 Shooters 16-5, Pierre shut out Mitchell 10-0 and Sioux Falls East edged the 406 Flyers 8-5.
The Expos used a 10-run sixth inning for the upset win over the Stars and picked right up where they left off against the Shooters, scoring four runs in the first inning and broke open the game with seven runs in the third and four more in the fourth.
Wyatt Anderson had a big game with two hits and five RBI, including a grand slam home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Harrison Good had three hits and two RBI, while Easton Ogle and Hayden Holec added two hits each, with Holec driving home three runs.
Haden Leighty led the Shooters with two hits and one RBI.
Pierre finished 4-2 in the tournament with the 10-run rule win over Mitchell.
Post 8 broke the game open with five runs in the second inning and closed the game with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Garrett Stout, who got the win on the mound with a two-hit shutout, also had two hits and three RBI for Pierre, while AJ Goeden added two hits and two RBI and Matthew Lusk two hits.
Sioux Falls East led 8-2 before holding on for the win over the Flyers.
Aidan Beck led East with three hits, followed by Nate Sprenkle with two hits and three RBI, Grant Graber and Ty Schafer with two hits each.
Konnor Gregerson had two hits to pace the Flyers.
