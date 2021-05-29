Stars bounce back to beat Aberdeen

The Rapid City Post 320 American Legion baseball team broke a four-game slide with a tough 7-6 win over Aberdeen Saturday night at Pete Lien Memorial field.
Looking for some momentum heading into next week's Veterans Classic tournament, the Stars got just that with the win over the Smittys.
Post 320 looked to be in control leading 5-1 after five innings, only to see the Smittys score five times in the sixth to take the lead. But the Stars responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on in the top of the seventh for the win.
Post 320 took the lead in the second inning on RBI single by Garrett Grismer, with Brian Roselles scoring on a wild pitch. Peyton Ness followed with a RBI single and Lane Darrow scored when Gage Darrow reached on an Aberdeen error.
Grismer made it 5-1 on a RBI single in the third.
Now trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth, Gavyn Dansby tripled to center field, scoring James Rogers and Walker Viestra for the 7-6 lead.
Jace Wetzler, the fourth of four pitchers, came on in the top of the seventh and struck out the side for the save.
Logan Miller pitched the first 2 2/3 innings, giving up one run on one hit, with Xander Dansby going the next three innings, giving up five runs (one earned) on four hits. Jett Wetzler got the final out in the bottom of the sixth.
Grismer had two hits and two RBI for the Stars, with Ness adding two hits and one RBI and Gavyn Dansby knocking in the two runs.
Post 320, 8-9, will co-host the Veterans Classic with Post 22 Thursday through Sunday. The Stars open the tournament with Sturgis Thursday at 8 p.m. at Pete Lien and will face Alliance, Neb., at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Miles City, Mont. at 8 p.m.
Saturday 320 will host Cheyenne, Wyo., and Plattsmouth, Neb., at 8 p.m.