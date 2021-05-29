Stars bounce back to beat Aberdeen

The Rapid City Post 320 American Legion baseball team broke a four-game slide with a tough 7-6 win over Aberdeen Saturday night at Pete Lien Memorial field.

Looking for some momentum heading into next week's Veterans Classic tournament, the Stars got just that with the win over the Smittys.

Post 320 looked to be in control leading 5-1 after five innings, only to see the Smittys score five times in the sixth to take the lead. But the Stars responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on in the top of the seventh for the win.

Post 320 took the lead in the second inning on RBI single by Garrett Grismer, with Brian Roselles scoring on a wild pitch. Peyton Ness followed with a RBI single and Lane Darrow scored when Gage Darrow reached on an Aberdeen error.

Grismer made it 5-1 on a RBI single in the third.

Now trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth, Gavyn Dansby tripled to center field, scoring James Rogers and Walker Viestra for the 7-6 lead.

Jace Wetzler, the fourth of four pitchers, came on in the top of the seventh and struck out the side for the save.