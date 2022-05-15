Stars clinch series with win over Miles City Outlaws

Rapid City Post 320 continued its hot streak with a 6-3 win over Miles City to clinch a three game set Sunday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

The Stars (6-3) have now won four out of their last five games.

“It was a good week,” head coach Brian Humphries said. “To go 4-1 in our first time playing five games in three days is good. I’m sure our guys are tired and their legs are sore but it’s definitely a very good start to the season.”

Nick Popken earned the win on the mound for the Stars. He allowed one run on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks in six innings of work.

“This is a big confidence builder,” Popken said. “We’ve always been looked at as the inferior team here in town. We are looking to prove everybody wrong this year.”

Popken said his fastball worked really well for him against the Outlaws in combinations with hitting his slider. Xander Dansby entered in the top of the seventh and allowed two runs on two hits with one walk and one strikeout to close out the game.

“He was very good,” Humphries said. “He was efficient and threw strikes. He probably could’ve gone the complete game but I needed Xander to get a little bit of work for us. He did very well, was very efficient, threw a lot of strikes and didn’t get as many strikeouts because he was so efficient and made them put the ball in play.”

The bottom half of the order provided most of the offense for the Stars. The five through nine hitters recorded four of the six hits and scored five runs for Post 320.

Bryan Roselles led the way at the plate and finished 2 for 3 with one run and an RBI.

“It’s nice to not just have the top of the order doing all of the work,” Roselles said. “In any lineup or team having everybody contribute instead of just a few players is nice.”

The Outlaws struck first in the top of the first inning when Chandler Smith grounded out to score Alex Hurr and give Miles City a 1-0 lead.

Post 320 bounced back in the bottom half of the first and seized control with three runs on two hits. A pair of walks and a hit batter loaded the bases with two outs for Isaac Dike. Dike responded with a two-run single to score Gavyn Dansby and Jett Wetzler and give the Stars a 2-1 advantage. Then, Roselles singled to score Ryan Rufledt and put his team up 3-1.

The Stars added some insurance on a two-run single by Hayden Leighty that scored Dike and Roselles to go up 5-1 in the fourth.

In the bottom of the sixth, Post 320 added another run on a Mason Mehlhoff single that scored Jace Wetzler to give his team a 6-1 advantage.

Xander Dansby entered to pitch in the top of the seventh and the Outlaws got back two runs on two hits to cut their deficit to 6-3. The late rally proved too little and too late for Miles City, however, as Post 320 won 6-3.

The Stars return to action in a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday as they open a three-game series at Watertown Post 17.

