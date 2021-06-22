Stars close New Mexico tournament with loss

RA Academy 2021 White rallied for the final six runs to slip past the Rapid City Post 320 Stars 8-5 Tuesday at the Pathway Baseball Tournament in Albuquerque, N.M.

In a back-and-forth game, RA Academy scored two runs in the top of the first only to see the Stars add one run in the first and four more in the second for a 5-2 lead.

That lead was short-lived as RA Academy scored four in the third and two insurance runs in the top of the seventh.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the third, Lane Darrow hit a bases-clearing triple, and he scored on a RBI single by Gavyn Dansby, who also had a run-scoring double in the first.

Dansby had two hits and two RBI to pace the Stars, with Darrow knocking in three runs and scoring two.

Jace Wetzler took the loss on the mound, giving up six runs and six hits in 2 2/3 innings. Xander Dansby pitched the final 4 1/3 innings, yielding four hits and two runs.

Post 320 finished 2-2 in the tournament and stands at 12-17 on the season. The Stars return to action Saturday at Sturgis with a single game against the Titans at 6 p.m.

Sasquatch fall to Big Sticks