Stars close New Mexico tournament with loss

RA Academy 2021 White rallied for the final six runs to slip past the Rapid City Post 320 Stars 8-5 Tuesday at the Pathway Baseball Tournament in Albuquerque, N.M.
In a back-and-forth game, RA Academy scored two runs in the top of the first only to see the Stars add one run in the first and four more in the second for a 5-2 lead.
That lead was short-lived as RA Academy scored four in the third and two insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the third, Lane Darrow hit a bases-clearing triple, and he scored on a RBI single by Gavyn Dansby, who also had a run-scoring double in the first.
Dansby had two hits and two RBI to pace the Stars, with Darrow knocking in three runs and scoring two.
Jace Wetzler took the loss on the mound, giving up six runs and six hits in 2 2/3 innings. Xander Dansby pitched the final 4 1/3 innings, yielding four hits and two runs.
Post 320 finished 2-2 in the tournament and stands at 12-17 on the season. The Stars return to action Saturday at Sturgis with a single game against the Titans at 6 p.m.
Sasquatch fall to Big Sticks
The Badlands Big Sticks broke open a tie game with a three-run seventh inning and ran past the Spearfish Sasquatch 8-3 Tuesday night at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.
The Sasquatch came back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth on a solo home run by Cade Stuff, but the Big Sticks responded with a three-run home run by Joe Osborn and Badlands added two runs in the top of the ninth.
In the bottom of the third, Spearfish got a triple by Theo Hardy, who scored on a sac fly by Johnny McHenry, while Nicky Winterstein later scored on a Badlands error.
Stuff led the Sasquatch with two hits, while Osborn had four hits and four RBI for the Big Sticks and Ryan Stafford three hits and three runs batted in.
Sean Moran took the loss on the mound for the Sasquatch, giving up nine hits and six runs in 6 1/3 innings. Reilly Kirkpatrick pitched a scoreless 1/2 inning but Hayden Sylte gave up three hits and two runs in the ninth.
The loss dropped Spearfish to 16-7, while Badlands moved to 12-11. The two teams have Wednesday off before meeting Thursday again at Black Hills Energy Stadium at 6:35 p.m.