Stars drop two in Gillette

The Rapid City Post 320 American Legion baseball team dropped a pair of games in Gillette, Wyo., falling to Gillette Riders and the Billings Scarlets Saturday.
In their first game of the day, the Stars fell to the Riders 12-2 in six innings, before dropping a tough 1-0 decision to the Scarlets in nine innings.
Against Gillette, the Riders broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in each of the second and third innings, before ending the game on the 10-run rule with single runs in the fifth and sixth.
Post 320 tied the game at 2-2 with two runs in the top of the second when Ashton Dahl scored from third base on a wild pitch and James Rogers scored on a ground ball by Garrett Grismer.
It was all Gillette from that point on as the Stars committed six errors in the game and gave up seven walks.
Offensively, the Stars had just three hits on singles by Dahl and Grismer and a double by Rogers.
Joey Sturdevant, Brady Richardson, Cory Schilling and Mason Drube all had two hits, with Sturdevant and Schilling knocking in two runs each.
Jett Wetzler took the loss on the mound, giving up eight hits and 10 runs in two innings, with Jace Wetzler giving up three hits and two unearned runs in 3 2/3 innings.
Matt Newlin scattered three hits in five innings for the win for Gillette.
The Stars and Scarlets battled in a pitcher's duel later in the afternoon, with Billings getting all it needed with a run in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Rogers was outstanding on the mound for the Stars, as he gave up four hits and no runs in seven innings, walking two and striking out five. Logan Miller took the loss, giving up one hit and the one run in 1 1/3 innings.
The Scarlets scored the lone run of the game on a RBI double with one out by Hunter Doyle.
Jaiden Turner got the win in relief, going the final four innings, striking out eight and walking nine. Spencer Berger started the game and gave up two hits in five innings, walking three and striking out eight.
Post 320 had just two hits on singles by Lane Darrow and Bryan Roselles.
Post 320, 7-8, returns to action Friday night when it hosts rival Rapid City Post 22 at 7 p.m. at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
Spearfish falls twice to Casper Crush
Spearfish Post 164 dropped a pair of games to the Casper Crush Saturday in Casper, Wyo., falling 9-3 in the first game a 12-0 in five innings in the nightcap.
In the opener, the Crush jumped out to an 8-0 lead with four runs in the first and four more in the third.
Spearfish got on the board with two runs in the fourth on RBI singles by Alec Sundsted and Cody Chapman and another RBI single by Sundsted in the fifth.
Sundsted had two hits and two RBI for Post 164.
In the second game, the Crush scored five runs in the first inning and seven in the second and cruised to the win.
Ty Sieber and Brady Hartwig had two hits each for Post 164.
Spearfish 10-13, faces the Crush again Sunday at 1 p.m. before hosting Rapid City Post 22 Wednesday in a doubleheader that begins at 5 p.m.