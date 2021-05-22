Stars drop two in Gillette

The Rapid City Post 320 American Legion baseball team dropped a pair of games in Gillette, Wyo., falling to Gillette Riders and the Billings Scarlets Saturday.

In their first game of the day, the Stars fell to the Riders 12-2 in six innings, before dropping a tough 1-0 decision to the Scarlets in nine innings.

Against Gillette, the Riders broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in each of the second and third innings, before ending the game on the 10-run rule with single runs in the fifth and sixth.

Post 320 tied the game at 2-2 with two runs in the top of the second when Ashton Dahl scored from third base on a wild pitch and James Rogers scored on a ground ball by Garrett Grismer.

It was all Gillette from that point on as the Stars committed six errors in the game and gave up seven walks.

Offensively, the Stars had just three hits on singles by Dahl and Grismer and a double by Rogers.

Joey Sturdevant, Brady Richardson, Cory Schilling and Mason Drube all had two hits, with Sturdevant and Schilling knocking in two runs each.

Jett Wetzler took the loss on the mound, giving up eight hits and 10 runs in two innings, with Jace Wetzler giving up three hits and two unearned runs in 3 2/3 innings.