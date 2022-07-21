Stars eager to end state tournament drought against Sioux Falls West

Rapid City Post 320 last qualified for the American Legion Baseball state tournament in 2016.

The Stars hope to end their tournament drought this weekend as they host Sioux Falls Post 15 West in a best-of-three series at Pete Lien Memorial Field. The winner advances to State.

This season the tournament will be hosted by Rapid City Post 22 at Fitzgerald Stadium, which provides an even greater incentive for Post 320 to qualify.

“It’d be big,” Post 320 head coach Brian Humphries said. “Ever since I’ve been here, even as the JV coach, 320 hasn’t made a state tournament. It’d greatly benefit us to be here if we do make it just in terms of living arrangements and staying at home.”

The Stars (31-16) have won three of their last four games entering the weekend. Sioux Falls West (17-24-1), on the other hand, enters the postseason on a five-game skid.

Post 320’s hot streak includes a doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls West last Friday. In that series, the Stars defeated Post 15 West 8-3 in Game 1 and 7-3 in Game 2.

“It definitely gave us a confidence boost being able to play them last weekend and winning both games,” Humphries said. “We haven’t seen their best pitchers yet, but going into it, confidence is a big part of being ready to go play and go out there and win.”

University of Hawaii commit Kyler Miritello and Jake Klopstad anchor a dangerous Post 15 pitching staff. Mitrello enters the series with a 2.54 ERA and has limited opponents to a .212 batting average. Klopstad leads the team in ERA at 1.89 and has held opponents to a .199 average at the plate.

Humphries said the Stars need to be ready to face the two high velocity arms, but leadoff hitter Gavyn Dansby said his team can handle the heat.

“The speed probably won’t mess with us a lot because we saw it against Fremont and did pretty well against them,” Dansby said. “We are just hoping to put the ball in play, put runners on and score runs, that’s really all we need to do.”

Dansby enters the weekend hitting .416, which leads his team among players with at least 20 at-bats. He said the key to his success at the top of the order is simply listening to his coaches.

“It’s just going up there and doing what coach expects us to do,” Dansby said. “I put the ball in play and run hard, then you get that one big shot in the gap to run hard and put yourself in scoring position. I think it’s just me wanting the team to succeed, so I do the best I can.”

The left fielder knows it has been a while since the Stars last qualified for State, but said this team possesses the confidence necessary to advance.

“We haven’t been able to make it (to State) the last couple of years,” Dansby said. “We have made it to regionals and come up short every time. To have a home game puts us in that much better standing and gives us the confidence needed to come out here and win some games.”

Humphries plans to start Jett Wexler on the mound in Game 1 at 7 p.m. Friday and give Jim Rogers the nod in Game 2 at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

“It's a best-of-three and I have nine pitchers that normally throw, and after Saturday there is no Sunday if we don’t win,” Humphries said. “We are going to do whatever we can to give us the best chance to win the game and we have to take one game at a time.”

Humphries said the Stars are eager to get back on the field this weekend with the opportunity to achieve the goal they set in the preseason, but Dansby said the players have one more goal in mind.

“We are really hoping that if we go far enough, we can face Post 22 again because we think we can beat them this time,” he said. “In those games we had a few too many errors, and if we can eliminate those we have a chance to win.”

The series commences at 7 p.m. Friday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.