Stars fanned 15 times in loss to Fremont at Veterans Classic

Fremont pitcher Landon Mueller fanned 15 and shut down Post 320 on Day 1 of the Black Hills Veterans Classic Thursday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Mueller allowed three hits and three runs in 6 2/3 innings of work with 15 strikeouts and 3 walks to earn the win.

Stars pitcher Noah Popken held his own through four innings until Fremont broke free in the fifth with five runs on three hits and an error. Fremont rode that momentum to a 12-6 win.

“That was the fastest velocity we have seen all year,” Stars head coach Brian Humphries said. “That was new and we weren’t prepared to hit it. He had a decent curveball and a lot of times we guessed because the velocity was higher than we expected and it made for difficult hitting.”

The Stars led 2-1 after four innings and Popken looked composed on the mound, but things changed quickly.

On the second pitch of the frame, Fremont’s Brandt Phillips tied the game 2-2 with a leadoff homer to deep center.

Later in the inning Jay Sorensen gave his team a 3-2 lead with a two-out solo shot to left. Fremont added three more runs with two outs on a two-run error in left field and a run-scoring single by Quinn Gosseet to make it 5-2 and it never looked back.

They pushed the game out of reach with three runs in the sixth and three runs in the top of the seventh to go in front 12-2.

Post 320 tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh with four runs on five hits, but it proved too little, too late. All but one of those runs came against relief pitcher Jurial Ortiz, who closed out the game for Fremont.

“It means more for tomorrow and having a little bit of momentum,” Humphries said. “Being able to get better looks and not wasting at bats. But we want to win and be competitive against better pitching.”

Fremont hit three home runs in the contest including a solo shot and two-run homer to left by Jax Sorensen and Philips’ deep shot to center.

Mason Mehlhaff led the way for Post 320 at the plate and finished 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.

Popken suffered the loss, he pitched five innings and allowed six runs (two earned) on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Stars hope to right the ship and snap a two-game losing streak against Renner Friday night.

“What we need to do is be able to control what we can control,” Humphries said. “If you make a lot of errors and don’t throw strikes, no matter who you play it is going to be a very difficult game. If we control what we can control, hit our spots, make good contact, hit the ball on the ground and play good defense, the result will take care of itself.”

Jett Wetzler will take the mount for the Stars against Renner. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

