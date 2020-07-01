Stars get big sweep of Spearfish

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Post 320 Stars got back in the win column with two lop-sided shutout wins over Spearfish Wednesday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

The Stars got a one-hit shutout from Mitchell Sand on the mound in a 15-0 win, before Garrett Grismer tossed a three-hit shutout in the 13-0 nightcap victory.

In the opener, Sand was spectacular, striking out the first six Spearfish batter and eight of the first nine. He only gave up a fourth-inning single. He walked one batter and struck out eight in four innings.

Offensively, the Stars had 18 hits, led by J.T Kostenbauer's three hits and two RBI. Wyatt Hunt had two triples and four RBI, while Gage Darrow, Gavyn Dansby and Peyton Ness all had two hits each. Ness also knocked in four three runs.

Post 320 opened with four runs in the first inning but broke the game open with nine in the second and ended the game in the fourth with one run.

In the second game, the Stars scored five runs in the first and six more in the second to break away.

Kostenbauer had three hits for the Stars, while Logan Miller added two hits and three RBI. Gage Darrow and Wyatt Hunt both knocked in a pair of runs.