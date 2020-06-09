Stars get first win, edging the Outlaws 10-9

Sometimes that first win is the hardest.
For Rapid City Post 320, that first victory came Tuesday night, and to say the least, it proved to not be easy.
The Stars ran out to a 10-1 lead and was one hit away from ending the game in the bottom of the fifth, but had to hold on with all of its might to edge the Outlaw Baseball Club from Miles City, Mont., 10-9.
The Outlaws scored three runs in the sixth and five more in the top of the seventh and had the bases loaded, before reliever Carson George got Bubba Mosley to hit a little dribbler in front of the home plate that catcher Wyatt Hunt was able to grab and throw him out to end the game.
"It's a win," Post 320 manager Brian Humphries said. "We did a lot of good things at the beginning of the game; we hit well and we pitched very well. But we had a couple of things in the outfield, some mis-reads, as we lost sight of the ball a couple of times in this bad sky. It is some stuff that definitely needs to be cleaned up, but compared to the first three games, our hitting and pitching needed to improve, and it did."
The Stars, 1-3, were able to get an outstanding pitching performance from Mitch Sand and strong hitting in the middle three innings to build the big lead.
Sand, who took the loss in the season opener last week at Sturgis, scattered five hits in five innings, giving up just one run. He didn't walk a batter and struck out seven.
"That was the Mitch Sand that I am used to seeing," Humphries said. "He was very, very methodical, he was able to hit his spots with multiple pitches. Up in Sturgis last week, I think it was a case of being the first game of the season and trying to overpower kids, leaving fastballs down the middle of the plate. He was much more composed and much more consistent."
After two scoreless innings, the Stars got going offensively with a four-run third, keyed by shortstop J.T. Kostenbauer's two-run double and RBI singles by Hunt and outfielder Tate Walker.
Post 320 seemingly took control with three runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth. After the Outlaws got on the board with a run in the top of the fourth, the Stars answered with three of their own for a 7-1 lead. Lane Darrow got it going with a RBI single, followed by a two-run single by Kostenbauer.
The Stars took advantage of some wildness from Outlaw pitcher Dustin Benson as he hit Lane Darrow and Gavyn Dansby and walked Kostenbauer, all with the bases loaded, for a 10-1 Stars lead.
Post 320 reliever Gage Darrow struggled with his control in the top of the sixth after a walk and double to open the inning and then bring two runs home on wild pitches. Tyler scored on a based loaded walk to make it a 10-4 game before Darrow got out of the jam.
George came in during the top of the seventh and was a bit snake bitten, as the deep sky gave the Post 320 outfielders problems. A double lost in the high sky, followed by a throwing error in the infield made it a 10-5 game.
Another infield error scored one run and a RBI single by Login Gilmore made it 10-7. Another misjudged fly-ball double by Damon Petroff cut the lead to one run, followed by a single by Shane Sinclair and a walk to Cory Brownson to load the bases.
But George, who didn't give up any earned runs of the five allowed in the final inning, induced Mosley on the weak grounder for the final out.
Kostenbauwer and Gage Darrow had two hits each, with Kostenbauer driving home five runs. Lane Darrow also knocked in a pair of runs.
"We faced a tough Gillette team with a couple of good pitchers, especially being at the beginning of the season," Humphries said of Sunday's doubleheader loss to the Roughriders. "Gillette beat Post 22 after they beat us, so they are no joke. Being able to hit well consistently (Tuesday night) throughout the entire lineup, and being able to hit the ball hard, it was very needed."
Jase Notbohm and Gilmore both had two hits for the Outlaws, with Gilmore and Petroff knocking in two runs each.
The two teams will meet again Wednesday, beginning at 1 p.m.
