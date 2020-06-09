Stars get first win, edging the Outlaws 10-9

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sometimes that first win is the hardest.

For Rapid City Post 320, that first victory came Tuesday night, and to say the least, it proved to not be easy.

The Stars ran out to a 10-1 lead and was one hit away from ending the game in the bottom of the fifth, but had to hold on with all of its might to edge the Outlaw Baseball Club from Miles City, Mont., 10-9.

The Outlaws scored three runs in the sixth and five more in the top of the seventh and had the bases loaded, before reliever Carson George got Bubba Mosley to hit a little dribbler in front of the home plate that catcher Wyatt Hunt was able to grab and throw him out to end the game.

"It's a win," Post 320 manager Brian Humphries said. "We did a lot of good things at the beginning of the game; we hit well and we pitched very well. But we had a couple of things in the outfield, some mis-reads, as we lost sight of the ball a couple of times in this bad sky. It is some stuff that definitely needs to be cleaned up, but compared to the first three games, our hitting and pitching needed to improve, and it did."

The Stars, 1-3, were able to get an outstanding pitching performance from Mitch Sand and strong hitting in the middle three innings to build the big lead.