Stars get two shutout wins, Hardhats also victorious

No matter the sport, if you shut out a team, your chances of winning are greatly improved.

For the Rapid City Post 320 American Legion baseball team, the Stars pitched two shutouts in the Battle of Omaha Tournament Friday. Naturally, they came away with two wins, beating the Sox 7-0 and Lincoln Northwest 3-0.

In the opener against the Sox, Mitchell Sand was on his game, throwing a seven-inning complete game, two-hit shutout. He walked one and struck out six.

Offensively, the Stars got going late after four scoreless innings with one run in the fifth, two in the sixth and four in the seventh.

Post 320 had just four hits, but Wyatt Hunt had three RBI and Logan Miller drove home two runs.

The Stars got another two-hit shutout in their second game of the day, but this time from two pitchers against Lincoln Northeast. J.T. Kostenbauer earned the win, giving up one hit, walking two and striking out five in six innings, while James Rogers picked up the save with a scoreless one inning.

Again, there were no runs after four innings with Post 320 getting on the board with one run in the fifth and two more in the sixth.