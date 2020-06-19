Stars get two shutout wins, Hardhats also victorious

No matter the sport, if you shut out a team, your chances of winning are greatly improved.
For the Rapid City Post 320 American Legion baseball team, the Stars pitched two shutouts in the Battle of Omaha Tournament Friday. Naturally, they came away with two wins, beating the Sox 7-0 and Lincoln Northwest 3-0.
In the opener against the Sox, Mitchell Sand was on his game, throwing a seven-inning complete game, two-hit shutout. He walked one and struck out six.
Offensively, the Stars got going late after four scoreless innings with one run in the fifth, two in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Post 320 had just four hits, but Wyatt Hunt had three RBI and Logan Miller drove home two runs.
The Stars got another two-hit shutout in their second game of the day, but this time from two pitchers against Lincoln Northeast. J.T. Kostenbauer earned the win, giving up one hit, walking two and striking out five in six innings, while James Rogers picked up the save with a scoreless one inning.
Again, there were no runs after four innings with Post 320 getting on the board with one run in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Gage Darrow had two of the five Stars hits. Logan Ammerman and Henry London had one RBI each.
Post 320, 5-8, will face Bellevue East at 8 a.m. during the second day of the tourney.
Hardhats pull away to stop Lincoln East
The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats used strong pitching and timely hitting to open the Creighton Prep Tournament in Omaha, Neb., with a 6-2 win over Lincoln East on Friday.
Dylan Richey was sharp on the mound, getting the win by scattering four hits and the two runs in four innings, striking out nine. Troy Wilhelm pitched the final three effective innings, giving up just one hit and striking out two.
Post 22 scored one run in the first and led 3-0 in the third before Lincoln East got its two runs off of Richey.
It was still 3-2 before the Hardhats scored three times in the top of the seventh, with two runs coming off a big double that just missed going out for a home run by Jake Goble.
Colton Hartford had three of the team's six hits, while Peyton Tipton also had a RBI double.
Post 22, 8-3, return to action today in the tournament against West Fargo, N.D. at 7 a.m. MT.
