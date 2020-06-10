Stars get wild split with Outlaws

It was a roller-coaster type of two-day series for Rapid City Post 320 with the Outlaw Baseball Club from Miles City, Mont., but a step in the right direction as the Stars took two of three games.
Tuesday night the Stars edged the Outlaws 10-9 for their first win of the season, before getting a split on Wednesday, winning the opener at Pete Lien Field 6-2, before falling 10-9 in 10 innings.
The last three games were much better than the first three games of the season, Post 320 manager Brian Humphries said. As a coach, he said he always wants to see improvement over time, and the Stars did that the last two days.
"To be able to get two of three and get that first win Tuesday night, the first one, just like hits, is the hardest," he said. "Once you have the idea and the confidence to get the first one, there is usually more to follow afterwards."
After almost losing a nine-run lead Tuesday night, the Stars fell behind by eight runs early in Wednesday's second game, before scoring nine straight runs highlighted with a seven-run fifth inning.
But the Outlaws tied the game at 9-9 and Post 320 couldn't get anything going the rest of the way before the Miles City team finally won the game in the 10th.
Humphries said he was pleased with how his team came back from the 8-0 deficit, but not happy with the team's defense even in victory.
"We battled back and scored seven runs to put us in position to win," he said. "We just couldnt come out with the win."
Humphries said the team's defense was still a little shaky, even in the team's first win Wednesday. It was costly early in the nightcap.
"The first game was good, but we still need to clean up a lot of the errors that we have," he said. "They are just routine playing catch type of thing. Even in this second game, we had a routine double play that we throw away. It would have been three outs, instead it was three runs. So this game, as well as we fought back, it should have never been the outcome that it was.
"It is just the little things that we need to clean up, the standard stuff that you learn when you are 5-years-old playing catch. I never ask players to do extraordinary things, just do the fundamentals of the game."
In the opener, Post 320 got a strong pitching effort from starter Jimmy Rogers, who gave up just three hits and one run in five innings. Henry London added two innings where he gave up two hits and one run.
The Stars led 3-2 before scoring three times in the bottom of the sixth to clinch the win.
Gavyn Dansby, J.T. Kostenbauer and Wyatt Hunt all had two hits, with Kostenbauer, Hunt, Tate Walker and Logan Miller all knocking in one run.
The Outlaws seemingly were in control in the second game, building the 8-0 lead by the fourth on starter Logan Miller, before the Stars finally got going offensively with two runs in the fourth and the big seven-run fifth.
Walker had a pair of doubles and two RBI, with Logan Ammerman adding two hits and three runs batted in.
The Stars will be in Casper, Wyo., for two games Saturday and another on Sunday. They'll face the Casper Crush Saturday and a Colorado travel team, and then another Colorado travel team Sunday.
"It's first time we'll be on the road for a longer trip (other than Sturgis)," Humphries said. "To get out there and see other competition outside of the state will be good for us."
