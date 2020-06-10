Stars get wild split with Outlaws

"We battled back and scored seven runs to put us in position to win," he said. "We just couldnt come out with the win."

Humphries said the team's defense was still a little shaky, even in the team's first win Wednesday. It was costly early in the nightcap.

"The first game was good, but we still need to clean up a lot of the errors that we have," he said. "They are just routine playing catch type of thing. Even in this second game, we had a routine double play that we throw away. It would have been three outs, instead it was three runs. So this game, as well as we fought back, it should have never been the outcome that it was.

"It is just the little things that we need to clean up, the standard stuff that you learn when you are 5-years-old playing catch. I never ask players to do extraordinary things, just do the fundamentals of the game."

In the opener, Post 320 got a strong pitching effort from starter Jimmy Rogers, who gave up just three hits and one run in five innings. Henry London added two innings where he gave up two hits and one run.

The Stars led 3-2 before scoring three times in the bottom of the sixth to clinch the win.