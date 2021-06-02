Stars, Hardhats look to get going at Veterans Classic

It’s been an up-and-down season for both the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats and Rapid City Post 30 Stars.
They'll both get a chance to get headed in the right direction in a hurry, as they play five games Thursday through Saturday and another Sunday in the Veterans Classic at Fitzgerald Stadium and Pete Lien Memorial Field.
The tournament will be divided into two seven-team pools, the Fitz Pool and Pete Lien Pool.
Also competing in the Fitz Pool along with Post 22 will be the 406 Flyers, Bellevue and Fremont, Neb., Gillette, Mitchell, the Post 320 Shooters and Laramie, Wyo.
Along with Post 320, also in the Pete Lien Pool will be Alliance, Neb., Cheyenne Post 6, Wyoming, Miles City, Mont., Plattsmouth, Neb., the Post 22 Expos, Gillette, Wyo., and Sturgis.
Post 22 opens Thursday night against the 406 Flyers at 8 p.m. Post 22 hosts Sturgis, also at 8 p.m.
Both teams will play two games Friday and Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. The seeding games will be held Sunday.
Post 320 head coach Brian Humphries said it is always exciting to play tournaments.
"The players are excited to be able to play a large amount of games in a short amount of time than they normally do with just doubleheaders," Humphries said. "We get a chance to play a lot of different teams and actually have some decent weather to play baseball in."
The Stars, 8-9, go into the tournament off a win over Aberdeen Saturday night, and that win is giving them some confidence going into the tournament.
Humphries said he is feeling good about things and he said they have had some good practices the last few days. They practiced Wednesday night under the lights to get used to playing the 8 p.m. games.
"With Aberdeen being a power-ranking game and being able to win, it is exactly what we needed to do to go into this tournament," Humphries said. "We're going into the tournament playing some good teams. We're going to have some confidence from the last game, and even the Post 22 game for six innings was a good game."
The young Hardhats have also been up and down with a 9-7 overall record. After beating Post 320 8-2 last Friday night, the Hardhats split in Pierre Tuesday night, beating Renner 6-3 on a two-out grand slam home run by Jake Goble, but falling to Pierre 9-6.
"We're inconsistent and inconsistent baseball equals bad results," Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. "That's what we have. We'll put together a good game and beat somebody and then we'll lay an egg, make silly mistakes and lose. That is all part of the maturing process for this team. I know we'll get there, but it is just hard to go through what we are going through now.'
With the heat of the schedule now underway, this tournament will help the Hardhats get going, Torve said.
"This is where we are going to get better, because now its baseball," he said. "In April and May we would have three nice days and practice, then we would have to be indoors. We had two straight rainouts against Scottsbluff and Spearfish. It's just inconsistent weather too. All of that results in a 9-7 record, which is what we got. Now we're going to play and play and play and practice and practice and practice."