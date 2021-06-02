Stars, Hardhats look to get going at Veterans Classic

The Stars, 8-9, go into the tournament off a win over Aberdeen Saturday night, and that win is giving them some confidence going into the tournament.

Humphries said he is feeling good about things and he said they have had some good practices the last few days. They practiced Wednesday night under the lights to get used to playing the 8 p.m. games.

"With Aberdeen being a power-ranking game and being able to win, it is exactly what we needed to do to go into this tournament," Humphries said. "We're going into the tournament playing some good teams. We're going to have some confidence from the last game, and even the Post 22 game for six innings was a good game."

The young Hardhats have also been up and down with a 9-7 overall record. After beating Post 320 8-2 last Friday night, the Hardhats split in Pierre Tuesday night, beating Renner 6-3 on a two-out grand slam home run by Jake Goble, but falling to Pierre 9-6.

"We're inconsistent and inconsistent baseball equals bad results," Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. "That's what we have. We'll put together a good game and beat somebody and then we'll lay an egg, make silly mistakes and lose. That is all part of the maturing process for this team. I know we'll get there, but it is just hard to go through what we are going through now.'