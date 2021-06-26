Stars hold on to stop Titans

The Rapid City Stars used a big seven-run fifth inning and then held on to stop Sturgis 13-6 Saturday night at Strong Field.
It was a tight game with the Stars leading 3-2 after fourth innings before Post 320 took control of the game. The Stars led by as much as 13-2 before Sturgis rallied some with four runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Post 320 pounded out 14 hits, led by Isaac Dike, who had four hits and three RBI. Ryan Rufledt added two hits and an RBI, with gave Darrow knocking in three runs and Mason Mehlhaff and Peyton Ness adding one RBI each.
James Rogers, the first of three pitchers for the Stars, got the win, giving up four hits and two unearned runs in five innings, striking out six.
Thor Sundstrom led Sturgis with three hits and two RBI. Hunter Janzen, Gage Murphey and Kain Peters all had one RBI.
The win moved the Stars to 13-18 on the season and they will return to action Thursday with a doubleheader at Miles City, Mont., before going back to Sturgis Friday to face the Titans.
Sturgis fell to 7-14 and will host Spearfish for two games Tuesday.
Hardhats fall to West Fargo in Omaha
The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats dropped their fourth straight game at the CWS Bluejay Classic in Omaha, Neb, falling to West Fargo, N.D., 16-8 Saturday night.
After Post 22 opened with two runs in the top of the first inning, West Fargo took control with a nine runs in the bottom of the inning and seven more in the second. The Hardhats closed the scoring with one run in the fourth and five more in the fifth before the game ended via the mercy rule.
Post 22 had just five hits by five different players, with Wyatt Anderson and Peyton Tipton knocking in two runs each and Jake Goble, Hayden Holec and Dylon Marsh with one RBI each.
West Fargo had 13 hits against Post 22 pitching.
The Hardhats, 21-19, close the tournament Sunday at 11 a.m. against Las Vegas.
Sasquatch get past Pioneers
The Spearfish Sasquatch broke a three-game losing skid with an 8-6 win over the Western Nebraska Pioneers Saturday night at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.
The Sasquatch trailed 4-3 in the sixth inning before scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth and two more in the bottom of the eighth to get the win.
Hayden Driggs and Theo Hardy had two hits and two RBI for the Sasquatch. Randall Garza got the win on the mound, giving up three runs on four hits in five innings.
Spearfish, 17-9, will host Western Nebraska, 22-6, Sunday at 4:35 p.m.