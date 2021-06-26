 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stars hold on to stop Titans
alert
LOCAL BASEBALL

Stars hold on to stop Titans

{{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Stars used a big seven-run fifth inning and then held on to stop Sturgis 13-6 Saturday night at Strong Field.

It was a tight game with the Stars leading 3-2 after fourth innings before Post 320 took control of the game. The Stars led by as much as 13-2 before Sturgis rallied some with four runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Post 320 pounded out 14 hits, led by Isaac Dike, who had four hits and three RBI. Ryan Rufledt added two hits and an RBI, with gave Darrow knocking in three runs and Mason Mehlhaff and Peyton Ness adding one RBI each.

James Rogers, the first of three pitchers for the Stars, got the win, giving up four hits and two unearned runs in five innings, striking out six.

Thor Sundstrom led Sturgis with three hits and two RBI. Hunter Janzen, Gage Murphey and Kain Peters all had one RBI.

The win moved the Stars to 13-18 on the season and they will return to action Thursday with a doubleheader at Miles City, Mont., before going back to Sturgis Friday to face the Titans.

Sturgis fell to 7-14 and will host Spearfish for two games Tuesday.

Hardhats fall to West Fargo in Omaha

The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats dropped their fourth straight game at the CWS Bluejay Classic in Omaha, Neb, falling to West Fargo, N.D., 16-8 Saturday night.

After Post 22 opened with two runs in the top of the first inning, West Fargo took control with a nine runs in the bottom of the inning and seven more in the second. The Hardhats closed the scoring with one run in the fourth and five more in the fifth before the game ended via the mercy rule.

Post 22 had just five hits by five different players, with Wyatt Anderson and Peyton Tipton knocking in two runs each and Jake Goble, Hayden Holec and Dylon Marsh with one RBI each.

West Fargo had 13 hits against Post 22 pitching.

The Hardhats, 21-19, close the tournament Sunday at 11 a.m. against Las Vegas.

Sasquatch get past Pioneers

The Spearfish Sasquatch broke a three-game losing skid with an 8-6 win over the Western Nebraska Pioneers Saturday night at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

The Sasquatch trailed 4-3 in the sixth inning before scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth and two more in the bottom of the eighth to get the win.

Hayden Driggs and Theo Hardy had two hits and two RBI for the Sasquatch. Randall Garza got the win on the mound, giving up three runs on four hits in five innings.

Spearfish, 17-9, will host Western Nebraska, 22-6, Sunday at 4:35 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 23
Local

Your Two Cents for June 23

If the American bishops vote to deny communion to those who are pro-abortion they are promoting a moral position, not a political agenda. It w…

Your Two Cents for June 24
Local

Your Two Cents for June 24

Those blaming "Biden and the Democrats" for the Juneteenth federal holiday need to realize that the Senate passed it unanimously and the House…

Your Two Cents for June 25
Local

Your Two Cents for June 25

It is an honor for Mayor Allender to be invited to the White House to share some of the many things which we do right in our community. Kudos …

Watch Now: Related Video

Hot-air balloon crash in New Mexico leaves four dead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News