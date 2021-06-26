Stars hold on to stop Titans

After Post 22 opened with two runs in the top of the first inning, West Fargo took control with a nine runs in the bottom of the inning and seven more in the second. The Hardhats closed the scoring with one run in the fourth and five more in the fifth before the game ended via the mercy rule.

Post 22 had just five hits by five different players, with Wyatt Anderson and Peyton Tipton knocking in two runs each and Jake Goble, Hayden Holec and Dylon Marsh with one RBI each.

West Fargo had 13 hits against Post 22 pitching.

The Hardhats, 21-19, close the tournament Sunday at 11 a.m. against Las Vegas.

Sasquatch get past Pioneers

The Spearfish Sasquatch broke a three-game losing skid with an 8-6 win over the Western Nebraska Pioneers Saturday night at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

The Sasquatch trailed 4-3 in the sixth inning before scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth and two more in the bottom of the eighth to get the win.

Hayden Driggs and Theo Hardy had two hits and two RBI for the Sasquatch. Randall Garza got the win on the mound, giving up three runs on four hits in five innings.

Spearfish, 17-9, will host Western Nebraska, 22-6, Sunday at 4:35 p.m.

