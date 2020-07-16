Stars open Veteran’s Classic with two tough losses

The stars didn’t align for Rapid City Post 320 in its opening games of the Veteran’s Classic on Thursday.
The Stars suffered two tough losses to start the 12-team tournament, falling 5-4 to Miles City, Mont., then suffering an 8-6, nine-inning loss to Mitchell Post 18 in a league-points game to close the first day of play at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
“It’s a little bit of a setback,” Post 320 head coach Brian Humphries said after the Mitchell game wrapped up. “We’ve hit very well the two or three weeks. Our pitching has been good. Defense has been much better. We’ve been playing very well. Unfortunately, we just weren’t able to pull it out when we had the game won.”
Post 320 (14-17) plays Alliance, Neb., at 8 p.m. tonight to round up the second day of action in the Veteran’s Classic at Pete Lien Field.
MILES CITY 5, POST 320 4: Post 320 couldn’t overcome a quick start by Miles City and some early base-running miscues as the Stars opened with a 5-4 loss to the Outlaws.
Cory Brownson hit the first of his two home runs in the top of the first and Miles City tacked on a pair of runs in the third inning to jump ahead 3-0. Post 320 hurt itself on the base paths in the first two innings, having one base runner picked off and a popped-up bunt that led to a double play.
“It’s definitely disappointing to start off the tournament with a loss,” Humphries said before his team took the field against Mitchell.
“Whenever you run yourself out of an inning because of base-running mistakes, it’s tough. It’s difficult to give up a free out.”
Outlaws starter Shane Sinclair was sharp on the mound, despite giving up four runs in the third inning. Sinclair shut out the Stars in the other six frames to help Miles City bounce back from an 11-9 loss to the Rapid City Post 22 Expos in its opening game of the tournament.
Miles City head coach Monty Frare, like Humphries, was less than pleased with his team’s effort against the Expos.
“We didn’t play very hard and we didn’t play very well in the first game,” Frare said. “We showed a lot of conviction to come back out and play one of the host teams and beat them on their field.
“We got a really good performance from Brownson and Sinclair was absolutely dominant on the mound.”
Brownson, hitting third, staked Miles City to a 1-0 lead in the first when he drove a James Rogers pitch over the right field wall. The Outlaw slugger drove in another run in the top of third when his sacrifice fly plated Logan Gilmore. Braelen Pippin then scored on a Kade Mosley single to push the Outlaws up 3-0.
Post 320 had seven straight batters reach base as the Stars took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the third.
Peyton Ness singled with one out and Henry London reached base when he was hit by a pitch. A single by Lane Darrow drove in Ness then J.T. Kostenbauer doubled to right field to score London, then Wyatt Hunt hit a double to plate Darrow and Kostenbauer.
“We put the ball on the bat a little bit,” Humphries said. “Being able to see him a second time around, we were a little more comfortable. We were able to see what his fastball does, his curve ball.”
Miles City came right back with a run in the fourth from Hunter Musch before Brownson hit a towering fly ball that just got over the centerfield wall to make it 5-4.
On the mound, Frare said Sinclair got better action on his curve ball over the final three innings, a pitch he didn’t have in the third when Post 320 nicked him for four runs.
“He really found his breaking ball,” Frare said. “In the third, he didn’t and it got a little sideways on him. Then, all of a sudden, he became a three-pitch guy and their swings didn’t get nearly as good of contact. The last six outs, I think it took him 14 pitches. That’s really efficient.”
Post 320 mounted a threat in the bottom of the fifth inning when Kostenbauer and Hunt opened the frame with back-to-back singles. Sinclair sandwiched two strikeouts around a fielder’s choice that retired Hunt at second to get out of the inning.
MITCHELL 8, POST 320 6: Ryan McGinnis doubled to drive in Austin Kerr and later scored on a single by Brady Brosz as Post 18 scored twice in the top of the eighth on its way to downing the Stars in the nightcap game.
With the count sitting at 3-2 with two outs, McGinnis drove Garrett Grismer’s pitch down the left field line. With the count full, Kerr was running on the pitch and scored from first base on McGinnis’ stand-up double. Two batters later, Brosz drove a single between first and second to score McGinnis.
Koby Larson, who relieved starter Hunter Stahle to start the eighth inning, retired Post 320 in order to close out the game and grab the win.
Humphries felt the game swung in the seventh inning when he had to pull Kostenbauer, who started the game but reached his pitch limit with one out in the seventh. Mitchell rallied for four runs in its half of the seventh to take a 6-4 lead.
“Unfortunately, pitch count requires me to take out my starting pitcher,” Humphries said. “Taking him out changed the entire course of the game.”
Post 320 answered with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings but managed only one hit off Larson over the final two innings.
