Stars open with a pair of 12-2 wins over Spearfish

For the day, the five Post 320 pitchers gave up two hits and no earned runs in 12 innings, walking six and striking out 19.

"Everybody is on a pitch limit this early in the season, nobody threw more than 60 pitches. They were at 45 pitches in their last bullpen last week, so it isn't too big of a jump for us,” Humphries said. “We'll slowly start to give arms time to heal and recover, as we play Thursday, but most of the pitchers that threw won't throw again until next weekend."

Humphries said it was a typical first two games of the season, and it gives them plenty to gauge and work on. The Stars had seven errors on the day.

"There are some stuff we need to clean up, some of the infield, the routine ground balls ... way too many errors," he said. "But it's the first day of the season, so it will be that way. By no means are we in mid-season or late-season form, which is to be expected."

Aiden Haught had the lone Spearfish hit, with David Keller knocking in one run.

It was a tough day offensively and defensively for Post 164, which fell to 3-7 on the year with the two losses.