Stars, Outlaws split for dominating wins

James Rogers picked up the win on the mound with an outstanding effort, stopping the Outlaws on five hits and the one run in six innings. Brady Fallon pitched a scoreless inning, striking out two.

Chandler Smith had two hits for the Outlaws and Kade Mosley drove in their lone run.

The second game was a different story than from the first, as the Outlaws were in control from start to finish.

Miles City scores six runs on just three hits in the first inning, taking advantage of five walks by Ness, who got just two outs in the game.

Smith and Trae Aubrey had RBI singles and Hurr a RBI double for the Outlaws, who also added two runs on wild pitches.

Post 320 looked as if it was going to come back with a RBI single by Gage Darrow in the bottom of the first and had two runners on base with one out, but couldn't get them to home plate.

Mosely shut down the Stars the rest of the way as he picked up the win, scattering five hits in five innings, striking out six.

Miles City, 10-3, added two runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth.

Smith, Hurr and Raymond Shawyer all had two hits for the Outlaws, with Hurr driving in three runs.