Stars pick up 30th win of season in doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls West

Offense fueled both of Rapid City Post 320's games Friday night as the regular season winds down.

The Stars swept Sioux Falls Post 15 West at Pete Lien Memorial Field with 8-3 and 7-3 wins.

In Game 1, Post 320 (30-15 overall, 14-5 in South Dakota) strung together hits and struck for six runs in the third inning to fuel its first victory. Jace Wetzler had the only multi-base hit, recording a double as part of a 2-for-3 performance that included a run and an RBI, while Gavyn Dansby picked up two hits along with one run and two RBIs and Ryan Rufledt tallied a pair of knocks with a run and an RBI.

Lane Darrow added two runs and Bryan Roselles collected two RBIs.

Jimmy Rogers threw the first 6 1/3 innings on the mound, allowing two runs on six hits while walking three and striking out six on 103 pitches.

After Sioux Falls West (17-21-1 overall, 9-1 in South Dakota) got on the board with a run in the opening frame, Post 320 responded with an RBI-single from Rufledt that scored Dansby, who stole second after a leadoff single, from second. Darrow was then able to score the go-ahead run from third on a throwing error.

The Stars's big third inning started with an RBI-single from Roselles. After Wetzler singled to score another run to make 4-1, Post 320 loaded the bases before Jace Wetzler singled to make it 5-1. A groundout for the first out of the inning scored a run, then Dansby capped off the frame with an RBI-single of his own.

The Stars' offense stalled after that, but strong pitching from Rogers helped hold off Post 15.

In Game 2, Post 320's offense was a bit more spread out as it scored in each of the first four innings en route to another win. Rufledt doubled and went 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Jace Wetzler went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Mason Mehlhaff and Darrow added two runs apiece.

Brady Fallon lasted six innings on the mound, surrendering all three runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out six on 98 pitches. Xander Dansby entered in the seventh inning in relief and shut the door on the victory.

Post 320 got off to a 3-0 start in the first inning thanks to a Rufledt RBI-double, Wetzler RBI-single and an error that plated a run.

Rufledt's ground ball to center field in the second inning scored Mehlhaff from second, and after Sioux Falls West scored a run in the third, Hayden Leighty singled to center field to score Rogers from third and make it a 5-1 ballgame.

Post 15 West cut it back to 5-2 in the fourth, but Post 320 extended its lead to six with a pair of runs in the bottom-half of the frame when a Wetzler bunt single lead to a pair of errors, scoring Darrow and Rufledt.

Sioux Falls Post 15 West picked up a run in the sixth inning but couldn't cut further into its deficit.

Post 320 wraps up its regular season Saturday with a doubleheader against Sioux Falls Post 15 East.