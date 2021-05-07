Stars rally to get split with Watertown

"Yes we gave up a five spot, but understand that the next time you come up to hit, no matter what you did, no matter the errors you made, you have to be able to still hit the ball," he said. "Unfortunately in the first game we never recovered after that. It is still early in the season to make sure we work through that. It will get easier with time."

Ness had two hits and three RBI to pace the Stars, who out-hit Watertown 20-15 in the two games. Gage Darrow and Mason Mehlhaff had two hits each.

"I'm glad we picked it back up, and by the end of the game we had our whole mental state and physical state ready to go," Ness said.

Jace Wetzler picked up the win with a scoreless seventh inning. Leighty gave up five hits and six runs (three earned) in 4 1/3 innings and Dahl gave up one run and one hit in 1 2/3 innings.

Kale Stevenson had two hits for Post 17 and Schmidt knocked in two runs.

Jerod Cyrus pitched the first five innings for Watertown, giving up seven hits and four runs, with Hanson giving up one hit and four runs in one inning for the loss.

In the first game, the Stars were cruising behind Xander Dansby on the hill, leading 5-0 heading to the top of the fourth inning. Dansby had given up just one hit through three innings.