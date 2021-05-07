Stars rally to get split with Watertown

The Rapid City Post 320 Stars were staring down the barrel of a bad case of déjà vu in an American Legion baseball doubleheader Friday night against Watertown at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
In the first game, Post 320 led 5-0 before Watertown scored eight runs in the fourth inning en route to an 11-5 win. In the second game, the Stars led 3-1 before giving up five runs in the fifth. Trailing 7-4 with one at-bat remaining, Rapid City rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh for an 8-7 victory.
It was the first two games this season against South Dakota opponents, so the split was important for the Stars, 5-3, Post 320 manager Brian Humphries said.
"It doesn't matter how good, bad or ugly it is, in a power-ranking situation, when it comes down to points in seeding for regionals, any win is a good win," he said. "We can always go back to the drawing board when the series is over and work on things, but at the end of the day having at least one or two wins, even though we didn't play very well, it is always a must need."
Post 320 right fielder Peyton Ness, who had a two-run single in that seventh inning rally, said the win was big mentally after that first-game loss.
"The first game was not the best for us, it really hit us hard," Ness said. "In the second game we realized we had to pick up our speed. We knew what we had to do and we pulled it through."
In the second game, the Stars took a 3-1 lead in the third inning on a three-run double down the left-field line by first baseman Jimmy Rogers.
As was the case in the opener, the Stars appeared to fall apart in the top of the fifth when Watertown scored five runs on just early two hits.
An error and two singles loaded the bases, and Watertown got its first run on a ground out by Dawson Schmidt. Two straight walks by Post 320 starter Hayden Leighty and another walk by reliever Ashton Dahl put Post 17 up 4-3. Another RBI ground out by Cole Holden and a throwing error by the Stars made it a 6-3 game.
The Stars came back with a RBI single by Ness in the bottom of the fifth, but Watertown made it 7-4 in the sixth.
While Post 320 struggled with the fundamentals for much of the night, it was Watertown's turn in the bottom of the seventh.
Gage Darrow and Jett Wetzler were both hit by Watertown pitcher Connor Hanson, who then walked Rogers to load the bases with no outs.
Ness then hit a line drive up the middle to score Darrow and pinch-runner Walker Vietstra to make it a 7-6 game, and Gavyn Dansby executed a sac bunt to put runners on second and third.
Rogers scored on a wild pitch by Schmidt, now on the mound, and Isaac Dike hit a ground ball that was bobbled by Watertown shortstop Jack Hefsch, with Ness easily scoring the winning run from third.
"Yes we gave up a five spot, but understand that the next time you come up to hit, no matter what you did, no matter the errors you made, you have to be able to still hit the ball," he said. "Unfortunately in the first game we never recovered after that. It is still early in the season to make sure we work through that. It will get easier with time."
Ness had two hits and three RBI to pace the Stars, who out-hit Watertown 20-15 in the two games. Gage Darrow and Mason Mehlhaff had two hits each.
"I'm glad we picked it back up, and by the end of the game we had our whole mental state and physical state ready to go," Ness said.
Jace Wetzler picked up the win with a scoreless seventh inning. Leighty gave up five hits and six runs (three earned) in 4 1/3 innings and Dahl gave up one run and one hit in 1 2/3 innings.
Kale Stevenson had two hits for Post 17 and Schmidt knocked in two runs.
Jerod Cyrus pitched the first five innings for Watertown, giving up seven hits and four runs, with Hanson giving up one hit and four runs in one inning for the loss.
In the first game, the Stars were cruising behind Xander Dansby on the hill, leading 5-0 heading to the top of the fourth inning. Dansby had given up just one hit through three innings.
"I thought the first three innings of the first game was probably the best baseball we had played all year," Humphries said. “We hit well, fundamentally we did very well in the field and we pitched well. Then you throw up a snowman in the fourth inning and it was all downhill from there."
The wheels fell off in the top of the fourth as Watertown came back with eight runs on four hits, four walks and one error. Dansby walked two batters with the bases loaded and Post 17 got a big three-run triple from Stevenson against reliever Garrett Grismer. Dawson Schmidt also had a RBI single for the eighth run.
Post 320 took a 5-0 lead with a RBI single by Rogers in the first inning, RBI singles by Mehlhaff and Rogers and a RBI hit-by-pitch by Jett Wetzler in the second and a run-scoring single by Mehlhaff in the third.
Post 320 outhit Post 17 12-9 with Lane Darrow leading the way with three hits. Rogers, Bryan Roselles and Mehlhaff all had two hits, with Rogers and Mehlhaff both driving home two runs.
Stevenson and Schmidt both had two hits for Post 17.
Andrew Czech survived the rocky start to get the win scattering 12 hits and five runs through seven innings.
Dansby took the loss, giving up three hits and six runs through 3 2/3 innings, walking five. Grismer gave up six hits and five runs (two earned) in 3 1/3 innings.
The two teams meet for the rubber-game of the series Saturday at 11 a.m.