Stars rally to pull ahead but lose in final game at Veterans Classic

After Bellevue added another in the fourth for a 5-1 advantage, Dike’s RBI-single to right field scored Rogers. An errant throw to first sent Jett Wetzler home all the way from second, and another error on Gage Darrow’s grounder plated Jace Wetzler and Mason Mehlhoff to tie at 5-5. Gage Darrow then put the Stars in front when he jogged home on a five-pitch walk with the bags full.

Bellevue retook the lead following a scoreless fifth with a sac-fly and a run off a passed ball. It added two insurance runs in the seventh off three singles.

“Being able to not give up free bases pitching, being able to keep the ball in front of us in the infield, being able to do all the little things is the difference and why our record is the way it is,” Humphries said.

Despite its woes on defense, Post 320 finished the Veterans Classic averaging 8.7 runs and 9.7 hits at the plate, finishing with a 2-4 record. The Stars will play again June 14 at home against West Fargo.

“When you hit well you always have a chance, but unfortunately it’s tough to be able to score 10-plus runs a game,” Humphries said. “As you get further and further into the season, teams you play start getting better and better, and you’re not going to score a ton of runs, so being able to do the little things, being able to keep teams down to maybe three or four runs a game is the difference between winning a lot of games and losing a lot of games.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

