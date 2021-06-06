 Skip to main content
Stars rally to pull ahead but lose in final game at Veterans Classic
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Stars rally to pull ahead but lose in final game at Veterans Classic

320A.jpg

Stars leadoff hitter Mason Melhaff beats out a high throw to first base Sunday afternoon in Post 320's final game in the 2021 Veterans Classic.

 Kent Bush Journal Staff

Trailing by four runs in the bottom of the fourth, Rapid City Post 320 put together a rally.

An RBI-single by Isaac Dike with the bases loaded was accompanied by three runs off errors before Bryan Roselles drew a base-loaded to send in the go-ahead run.

The Stars had their offense working after mustering just one run through three innings, but were stifled in their last three frames at the plate and failed to stretch their lead, surrendering four runs to Bellevue Post 339 in the last two innings to fall 9-6 Sunday at Pete Lien Field in their final game of the Veterans Classic.

Post 320 (10-13) gave up 11 hits and allowed several runners to score and advance via passed balls.

“It’s the difference between winning and losing,” Stars head coach Brian Humprhries said of his team’s mistakes. “As an organization, we need to understand the importance of the little things, and most of the time the team that does the most little things correctly is the team that wins.”

320B.jpg

Post 320 shortstop Mason Melhaff applies a tag to a baserunner trying to steal second base Sunday.

Jim Rogers put Post 320 on the board and gave them a 1-0 lead in the second when a Jett Wetlzer single to right-center advanced him from first to third. Rogers then tagged up on a Jace Wetzler sacrifice-fly and made it in easily.

Bellevue struck for four runs in the third, starting with its own sac-fly to even the score, before pulling ahead on an RBI-double and taking the lead when a runner was called safe on a throw home off a short grounder and tag at the plate. Another run came in on a fielder's choice.

After Bellevue added another in the fourth for a 5-1 advantage, Dike’s RBI-single to right field scored Rogers. An errant throw to first sent Jett Wetzler home all the way from second, and another error on Gage Darrow’s grounder plated Jace Wetzler and Mason Mehlhoff to tie at 5-5. Gage Darrow then put the Stars in front when he jogged home on a five-pitch walk with the bags full.

Bellevue retook the lead following a scoreless fifth with a sac-fly and a run off a passed ball. It added two insurance runs in the seventh off three singles.

“Being able to not give up free bases pitching, being able to keep the ball in front of us in the infield, being able to do all the little things is the difference and why our record is the way it is,” Humphries said.

Despite its woes on defense, Post 320 finished the Veterans Classic averaging 8.7 runs and 9.7 hits at the plate, finishing with a 2-4 record. The Stars will play again June 14 at home against West Fargo.

320D.jpg

Post 320 second baseman Jace Wetzler throws out a hitter after charging a slow rolling grounder Sunday afternoon.

“When you hit well you always have a chance, but unfortunately it’s tough to be able to score 10-plus runs a game,” Humphries said. “As you get further and further into the season, teams you play start getting better and better, and you’re not going to score a ton of runs, so being able to do the little things, being able to keep teams down to maybe three or four runs a game is the difference between winning a lot of games and losing a lot of games.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

