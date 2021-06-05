Stars rock Plattsmouth for 8 runs in 1st inning en route to 12-4 win

Rogers tacked on an RBI-double in the second, lining a ball down the left field line, to make it 9-1 before the Blue Devils closed their gap in the third. Stars starting pitcher Logan Miller worked himself into a jam with four walks against the first five batters he faced in the inning and gave up two runs before being taken out and replaced by Peyton Ness.

Ness picked off a runner at first for the second out, but surrendered a run on a pass ball before getting out of the inning. Miller finished with seven strikeouts and six walks while giving up two hits in 2 1/3 innings, letting Ness close out the final 2 2/3 with three strikeouts, one walk and two hits without being credited a run.

Post 320 ended things early when Bryan Roselles reached second on a dropped ball in right field, and was driven in on an RBI-double from Dike. Dike then advanced to third on a passed ball, and scored the winning run on a passed ball.

“We did a great job of being able to keep on adding runs,” Humprhies said. “Even if it’s just one run, it’s constantly keeping pressure, constantly hitting the ball hard and just erasing any scores that the other team might put up throughout the course of a game.”

CHEYENNE 12, POST 320 4