Stars split doubleheader with Outlaws, forcing Sunday rubber-match

Post 320 split a two-game set with Miles City on Saturday at Pete Lien Memorial Field. The Stars dropped Game One 2-0 and responded with an 11-5 victory in Game 2 to force a rubber match Sunday afternoon.

In the first contest, the Stars struggled to capitalize with runners on base and two errors in the field proved costly in a pitchers’ duel between Rapid City’s Jim Rogers and Miles City’s Trace Awberry. The Outlaws’ broke a scoreless tie in the top of the seventh with two runs on two hits and Awberry stood strong in the bottom half of the inning to earn the win.

In Game 2, the Stars (5-3) erupted offensively with 10 runs in the fifth and sixth innings to even up the series with an 11-5 win. Post 320 also capitalized on 6 errors by Miles City.

“I think in the second game we had a little bit more energy toward the end and in the first game we had none,” head coach Brian Humphries said. “There was really no way we had any way of winning at any point in that game. The second game was a little bit better towards the end when we finally made an adjustment to hit slower pitching.”

The top of the order performed well for the Stars throughout the day. Leadoff hitter Mason Mehlhaff finished the day 4 for 6 with two runs and an RBI.

“We just struggled in the first game and the first half of the second game,” Mehlhaff said. “Whatever adjustments coach told us to make at the plate, we really just tried to get our job done. A couple of teams he gave me the bunt sign and I was able to do what I needed to do to get the runners over.”

Lane Darrow manned the three hole Saturday and finished 3-for-7 with two runs and 3 RBIs. Jett Wexler batted fifth and also finished the day 3-for-7 with one run and one RBI.

“They are at the top and middle of our order,” Humphries said. “They are guys that this team relies on to get on base and hit people in. They are key aspects of our lineup to score runs with Melhaff leading off, with Jett in the middle of the order and Darrow at three. Those are our key run producers.”

Game 1: Miles City 2, Post 320 0

In the first game both pitchers started strong and the contest remained scoreless until the Outlaws took advantage of a pair of Stars errors in the top of the seventh and went on to win 2-0.

Kade Mosley got things rolling for Miles City in the frame with a one-out double off the wall in right field. Mosely advanced to third when Chandler Smith reached on a throwing error by Isaac Dike to put runners in the corners for Eli Maurina.

Maurina delivered with a single to right field on a 3-0 count to score Mosely. A fielding error on the play by Hayden Leighty allowed Maurina to advance to third and Smith to score from first, which gave Miles City a 2-0 lead.

Post 320 started the bottom half of the seventh with a leadoff double by Wetzler and he advanced to third two pitches later on a sacrifice fly to right by Dike. Awberry buckled down, however, with a runner in scoring position to strand Wetzler 90 feet from the plate and seal the game.

Awberry pitched all seven innings to earn the win. The lefty allowed six hits and no runs with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

Post-320 ace Jimmy Rogers suffered the loss in seven innings of solid work. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.

Game 2: Post 320 11, Miles City 5

In Game 2, the Stars took full advantage of the Outlaws’ miscues in the field and made adjustments at the plate to even the series with an 11-5 win. The two teams entered the sixth tied 5-5, but Post 320 tallied six runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn the win.

The Stars struck first in the bottom of the third, when Ben Dressler scored on a hard hit ball by Darrow that resulted in an error by the shortstop to give them a 1-0 advantage.

Miles City evened the score in the following frame on a one-run double by Kenny Kaughkya that made it 1-1.

Post 320 found its stride in the fifth inning and scored four runs on three hits and two errors to jump in front 5-1. The scoring started on a one-run double by Melhaff that scored Gavyn Dansby. Two batters later Darrow knocked a triple to right field to bring Melhaff and Noah Popken home. Wetzler continued the trend with a run-scoring single to bring in Darrow and give the Stars the 5-1 advantage.

The Outlaws answered with four runs on four hits in the top of the sixth to tied the score 5-5

The Stars blew the game wide open in the bottom of the sixth with six runs on four hits and three errors to take control of the game with an 11-5 advantage.

Brady Fallon entered the game to pitch the top of the seventh and sealed the win without allowing a hit.

Jace Wetzler earned the win on the mound for Post 320. The righty allowed five runs (one earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

Jacob Hurr suffered the loss for Miles City. He allowed six runs (three earned) on four hits with one strikeout and four walks.

The two teams return to the diamond at 3 p.m. Sunday for the series finale at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

“I think we have to be able to continue with our good approaches at the plate tomorrow,” Humphries said. “I’m not concerned with our pitching. For the most part it’s been very very good, especially our starters.”

