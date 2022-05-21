Stars split doubleheader with Watertown, explode offensively in Game 2

Rapid City Post 320 overcame a 9-5 loss in its first game of the day against Watertown Post 17 to win its second game 13-5 and split Saturday's doubleheader on the road.

In Game 1, Watertown scored all nine of its runs in the second inning and finished with eight hits.

Lane Darrow went 2 for 4 for the Stars (7-4), including a triple, with a run and an RBI, while Jace Wetzler went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and one run. Jimmy Rogers allowed nine runs on the mound on eight hits and three walks while striking out five in four innings. Noah Popken entered in relief and pitched two hitless innings.

Trailing 4-3 after the fourth inning of Game 2, Post 320 strung together nine runs over the fifth and sixth innings to come away with an eight-run victory over Watertown.

Mason Mehlhaff and Isaac Dike each recorded three-hit games, while Mehlhaff scored two runs and drove in four and Dike scored one run and tallied three RBIs. Darrow also had two hits and scored two runs, and Rogers collected three runs.

Starting pitcher Hayden Leighty earned the win on the mound, allowing four runs on two hits and five walks while striking out eight on 94 pitches over four innings. Xander Dansby entered in relief and surrendered one one run one hit and four walks while fanning six in three innings.

Post 320 will play Watertown on Sunday in the series finale.

