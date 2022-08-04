Stars standouts sign NLIs to continue baseball careers

Rapid City Post 320 players and coaches gathered at the Jimmy Hilton Pool at Sioux Park on Thursday night to celebrate the end of a special season.

The Stars finished the season 33-18 overall en route to their first Class A state tournament appearance since 2016.

The team also gathered to shine a spotlight on three key players, Lane Darrow, Mason Mehlhaff and Noah Popken, who elected to continue their baseball careers by signing National Letters of Intent to play at the college level.

Darrow and Mehlhaff both signed to play at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell and said they’re excited to make the transition with a familiar face.

“It’s always nice to know people,” Mehlhaff said. “With somebody that you’ve played with for so many years, you know how they play ball and can work with each other on things you’re doing right or wrong. It’s definitely a confidence builder.”

Darrow echoed the same sentiment and hopes the connection the two forged at Pete Lien Memorial Field carries over to DWU.

“It’s nice knowing somebody already,” Darrow said. “We already have that chemistry and we can just keep it going.”

Mehlhaff said he wants to continue to play middle infield for the Tigers while majoring in entrepreneurial leadership. Darrow will continue to play outfield and major in construction management.

Post 320 head coach Brian Humphries said with two more of his players transitioning to Dakota Wesleyan, along with a host of former players, he’s eager to make the trip east to catch a game this spring.

“I saw Charlie Dubanoski when we were playing Sioux Falls West, he’s the coach at Dakota Wesleyan,” Humphries said. “When I was talking to him I realized how many of my current and past players are playing for him over there. I’ll definitely get over there before the Post 320 season gets rolling.”

Noah Popken, Finlandia

Post 320 pitcher and infielder Noah Popken signed his NLI to continue his athletic endeavors at Finlandia University in Hancock, Michigan. The Lions are a member of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in Division III.

“The environment the coach described to me (is what drew me there),” Popken said. “The coach is a really nice guy and said their program is a lot like a family. It reminded me a lot of 320 and I like that about them.”

Finlandia sits on the banks of Lake Superior, over 900 miles from Rapid City. Popken said he’s excited to get away from home and experience a different part of the country in college.

“Man, I am so excited,” Popken said. “I’m excited to be away from home and try to find life on my own.”

Popken will be pitching and playing second base for the Lions while he majors in nursing.

He said that his time playing for the Stars readied him to play at the next level.

“Coach Humphries did a really good job of preparing us to play at the college level,” Popken said. “Every day you have to come in with a can-do attitude and be willing to work. He pushed us every day, all day and it definitely prepared me.

Darrow, Mehlhaff and Popken are all eligible to return and play for the Stars next summer as college freshmen. The trio has yet to make a decision about next summer, but Humphries certainly hopes all three return.

“All three of them can return next year because they’re 17-year-old seniors,” Humphries said. “To be able to see them off and see the hard work they’ve put in, is very rewarding as a coach."