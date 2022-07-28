Stars' stellar season comes to an end at state tournament

Rapid City Post 320’s season came to an end with a 4-2 loss to Harrisburg Post 45 in an elimination game Thursday in the South Dakota Legion Baseball Class A State Tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Stars played a clean game in the field and swung the bats better to score a pair of runs on six hits, but the Tigers, however, benefitted from extra-base hits and timely hitting to survive and advance.

“They had timely hitting,” Post 320 head coach Brian Humphries said. “They had more extra-base hits, and usually when you string two or three extra base hits together, you get more runs. Over the last two games we didn’t swing the bats as well as we have been coming into the tournament.”

Post 320 finishes the season 33-18 overall and 17-8 in South Dakota, the best marks for the varsity program since it last qualified for the state tournament in 2016.

Gavyn Dansby played his final game for the Stars on Thursday. The left fielder said he’s proud of the way his team played this season, and hopes his teammates build on the progress next season.

“It was really cool since we haven’t (been to State) over the past six years,” Dansby said. “Hopefully we can get it together and do the same thing next year, but win a few games.”

Humphries said he left the field proud of the way the Stars competed this season, despite the outcome of Thursday’s game.

“This the best record we’ve had in at least five years and it's the first time we’ve made State in that time period,” Humphries said. “There’s a bright future and we can possibly return eight position players and two of our top pitchers next year.”

Many of those eligible to return next season signed to play college baseball next spring, but can play Legion ball during the summer if 19 years old or younger.

“It’s up to them whether they are going to get better and whether they choose to come back and play,” Humphries said. “It’s definitely a good thing to know we have a large group that can come back.”

Dansby went 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI in his final Legion game. He hopes the foundation built this season carries on with a core group of young players in the program.

“We have some young guys coming back next year, so hopefully they take what older guys have taught them and use it next year,” Dansby said. “Hopefully the seniors go to college and get experience, then bring it back to the Legion season.”

Post 320 struck first in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead on one hit. Isaac Dike led off the inning with a walk and scored on a one-out run-scoring single by Dansby.

Harrisburg bounced back in the following frame with two runs on two hits to take a 2-0 advantage. Landon Carlson led off with a double and scored on a ground-rule double by Tyman Long to tie the game a 1-1. Long stole third during the following at-bat and scored on a sacrifice-fly by Jack Sutton to give the Tigers the 2-1 lead.

The Tigers looked poised to blow the game open in the top of the fifth when they put two runners on with two outs before a questionable call cost them three runs. Long lifted a ball deep over the left field wall that would have extended Harrisburg’s lead to four, but the home plate umpire ruled it a foul and Long struck out looking to end the frame.

Harrisburg scored two more runs on three singles in the bottom of the sixth to take a 4-1 advantage.

Post 320 scratched one run across in the bottom of the sixth to cut its deficit to 4-2. Lane Darrow doubled with two outs and scored on a throwing error by the catcher.

Harrisburg held on in the seventh to secure the 4-2 victory and advanced to face the loser of Thursday’s matchup between Brookings Post 74 and Sioux Falls Post 15 East in an elimination game at noon Friday.

Braxton Kusler earned the win with a complete game. He allowed two runs (both earned) on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Jett Wetzler suffered the loss in six innings, he allowed four runs (all earned) on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts.