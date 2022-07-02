Stars sweep doubleheader, finish Rushmore Classic unblemished

Rapid City Post 320 finished the Rushmore Classic a perfect 4-0 after it swept a doubleheader with wins over Sturgis Post 33 and Belle Fourche Post 32 Saturday morning at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

The Stars (25-12) opened play with a 5-4 walk-off win over the Titans in a hard-fought game. Brady Fallon held off Sturgis in relief on the mound in a stellar outing and Lane Darrow delivered the one-run single with no outs to secure the victory.

Post 320 finished the day with a dominant 8-0 victory over Belle Fourche in six innings. Pitching proved pivotal once again in the contest as Tyson Ness delivered an exceptional five innings to earn the win as a starter.

Stars head coach Brian Humphries said that he hopes the solid play this weekend propels his team to finish strong as they enter the home stretch of the regular season.

“We came in at our home tournament and did what we needed to do,” Humphries said. “We played good defense for the most part, hit well for most of the tournament and pitched well. I’m really proud of our guys for coming in and doing what they needed to.”

In Game 1, the Stars were tied with the Titans when Fallon stepped on the mound in the top of the sixth. The reliever stood strong on the mound to close the game and earn, as he pitched two innings of scoreless baseball and gave up just one hit with one walk.

“My fastball was working really well and I was hitting my spots,” Fallon said. “I felt good going in there and closing another game. I like having it resting on my shoulders and I want to be in that position.”

Fallon’s stint gave Post 320 an opportunity to win the game in the bottom of the seventh and it wasted no time. Mason Mehlhaff led off with a single and advanced to third on an error by the centerfielder. Then Darrow hit a single to the wall in right field to give the Stars a 5-4 win.

In Game 2, Ness got the nod from his coaches and made the most of his opportunity. In his first start at the varsity level, he pitched five shutout innings and surrendered two hits with four walks and five shutouts.

“I felt great today,” Ness said. “My team and I did great. We played baseball, we won, we competed and I’m so happy. I really have to thank my teammates and coaches because they really helped out a lot.”

The bats stayed hot throughout the day behind solid pitching. In the two games, the Stars plated 13 runs on 18 hits. Humphries credited his pitchers for showing up ready to play.

“It all comes down to making sure we’re able to throw strikes,” he said. “We have to throw off-speed for strikes, fastballs for strikes, limit free bases and make guys put the ball in play so our defense can get outs. It’s hard to get outs with walks and hit by pitches.”

Post 320 benefits some time off for the holiday weekend before it returns to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a league contest at Aberdeen.

Game 1: Post 320 5, Post 33 4

In its first contest, the Stars battled back and forth with the Titans before Darrow delivered the knockout blow in the bottom of the seventh to secure a 5-4 win for the home team.

Post 320 struck first in the bottom of the first with two runs on four hits to claim an early 2-0 lead. Mason Mehlhaff doubled with one out and advanced to third on a wild pitch before Darrow drove him home with a single for the first run. After a Ryan Rufledt double, Brian Roselles grounded out to second and Darrow scored to give the Stars a 2-0 advantage.

Sturgis bounced back in the top of the third to tie the game with two runs on one hit and a pair of Post 320 errors to tie the game at 2-2.

Post 33 moved in front with two more runs in the top of the fourth on two hits to take a 4-2 lead.

The Stars chipped away in the bottom of the fourth when Hayden Leighty scored on an error by the right fielder to cut their deficit to 4-3 after four.

In the bottom of the fifth, Darrow led off with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Rufledt to tie the game at 4-4.

Then in the bottom of the seventh, Darrow delivered again with a walk-off single that scored Mehlhaff and gave the Stars a 5-4 win.

Darrow finished the contest 3 for 3 at the plate with 2 RBIs, two runs and a triple.

Game 2: Post 320 8, Post 32 0

The Stars dominated the Broncs in Game 2 en route to an 8-0 win in six innings at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Ness picked up his first win of the season in his first start on the bump. The offense showed its appreciation for the shutout with eight runs on nine hits and five Belle Fourche errors.

The Stars scratched the first run of the contest across in the bottom of the first when Mehlhaff reached on an error by the shortstop and scored on an error by the third baseman, to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Post 320 took a 2-0 in the bottom of the second lead when Jace Wetzler stole home with two outs.

In the bottom of the third, the Stars batted around and put up four runs on three hits and an error to move in front 6-0.

Post 320 ended the contest in the bottom of the six with two runs on two hits and a wild pitch to win 8-0. Leighty led off the frame with a double and advanced to third on a Xander Dansby single. Leighty scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-0 before Dansby did the same, one batter later, to seal the 8-0 mercy-rule victory.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

