Stars sweep Sioux Falls West, clinch first state tournament berth since 2016

Rapid City Post 320 defeated Sioux Falls Post 15 West 11-5 Saturday at Pete Lien Memorial Field in Game 2 of the South Dakota Legion Baseball state tournament play-in series.

The win clinched the Stars’ first state tournament berth since 2016 and their first appearance under head coach Brian Humphries. It also marks Post 320’s fifth win in its last six games.

“Emotions can’t be higher and we have all of the confidence in the world right now,” Humphries said. “I think we finally realize that we are a team that can compete at any level.”

Winning pitcher Hayden Leighty shared his coach's excitement after the signature victory.

"I'm relieved, but most importantly I'm excited," Leighty said. "These guys have all worked their butts off this season and I'm so happy that it's all paying off right now."

Post 320 trailed Post 15 West 5-3 entering the sixth inning and hung seven runs on starting pitcher Jacob Klopstad to take a 10-5 lead and assume control of the game.

Walker Vliestra played a major role for the Stars, hitting .333 over the weekend in the nine hole. The right fielder went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs in Game 1 and 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs in Game 2.

“I just wanted to keep the intensity up,” Vliestra said. “I was looking for first-strike fastballs, and all around we just kept our heads up and didn’t get in our own way.”

Vliestra did not have a starting spot for the Stars at the beginning of the season but worked his way into the lineup down the stretch, and it paid off this weekend. Humphries said Vliestra provided a critical boost in the bottom of the order that spread through the rest of the lineup.

“Whenever you can get production from the bottom of the lineup it will always be a benefit,” Humphries said. “You’re going to win a lot of games with production from the bottom-half and he’s played very well over the last month or so.”

Leighty earned the win in relief for the Stars. He pitched 3 1/3 shutout innings and allowed just two hits with one walk and one strikeout.

“Whenever you have a guy out of the bullpen, it’s always a benefit to trust he’s going to throw strikes and get outs,” Humphries said.

The right-hander entered the contest at a critical time, after Post 15 West scored four runs on seven straight hits to take a 4-1 lead. Leighty made Treyson Hardy-Olson fly out to center to stop the bleeding.

“With the way we are hitting we will score runs, but we have to put up zeros on other teams late in the game," Humphries said. "Performances like that give us a chance to win.”

Post 15 West struck first in the bottom of the third when Jordan Kinzer reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Post 320 answered with four runs on three hits and an error in the top of the fourth, all with two outs, to take a 3-1 lead.

Jett Wetzler led off with a double and scored on a Vliestra single to tie the game at 1-1, and Vliestra scored on a one-run single by Gavyn Dansby to give the Stars a 2-1 lead. Dansby stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball before a hit by pitch sent Lane Darrow to first.

In the ensuing at-bat, Darrow bluffed a steal which forced a rundown and allowed Dansby to score to make it 3-1 before Darrow was tagged out.

Sioux Falls West jumped in front 5-3 in the bottom-half of the inning with four runs on seven hits, including six straight singles.

Post 320 bounced back in the top of the sixth as it batted around to plate seven runs on five hits and two errors and take a commanding 10-5 lead.

The Stars plated one more run in the top of the seventh for an 11-5 advantage and Leighty closed out the game on the mound.

Post 320 returns to action South Dakota Legion Baseball Class A State Tournament on Wednesday at Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City, and Humphries thinks his team has what it takes to make a splash.

“We are a team that can go out there and compete against good teams and beat good teams,” Humphries said. “The confidence we have going into the State tournament is huge for us.”

The Stars, seeded sixth, open the tournament against No. 3 Mitchell Post 18 at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

If Post 320 and Post 22 both advance in the first round, or both lose in the first round, the rivals will square off on Thursday.