Stars, Titans get a twinbill split

Rapid City Post 320 and Sturgis finished in a doubleheader split at Strong Field in Sturgis as lightning stopped the second game in the top of the seventh inning.
Post 320 ran away with a 12-2 win in six innings in the opener, with the Titans getting an 8-6 victory in the nightcap after a lengthy lightning delay.
Sturgis rallied in the nightcap from deficits of 5-0 and 6-3 with five runs in the bottom of the sixth before the lightning came.
In the sixth, Owen Cass singled and advanced to second on the throw that also resulted in David Anderson scoring. Dustin Alan followed by a RBI double and he scored on a bunt single by Kain Peters. With two outs, RJ Andrzejewski singled to score Peters and Evan Stroud came home on the throw.
For Post 320 in the first inning, Lane Darrow had RBI groundout and James Rogers added a RBI single.
In the second inning, Isaac Dike scored on a wild pitch and the Stars added two more runs on Sturgis errors.
In the bottom fop the fourth for the Titans, Alan had a RBI single and Gage Murphey followed with a two-run double.
Alan had two hits and two RBI for the Titans, with Andrzejewski and Murphey also knocking in two runs.
Dansby and Brian Roselles both had two hits for the Stars, with Roselles, Rogers, Lane Darrow and Gage Darrow all knocking in one run.
In the first game, the Stars jumped on the Titans with three runs in the top of the first inning but the score was just 3-1 before Post 320 exploded for eight runs in the top of the fifth, and another run in the sixth for the 10-run rule victory.
In the first inning, Dansby had a RBI single and Lane Darrow scored on the throw. Post 320 made it 3-0 when Dansby scored on an error on Jett Wetzler's ground ball.
Sturgis got as run back in the fourth inning on a RBI groundout by Peters.
In the eight-run fifth, Jace Wetzler had a RBI double and Lane Darrow had a two-run single. The Stars also scored four runs on passed balls and another on an error.
In the fifth, Anderson had a RBI triple for the Titans, while the Stars answered in the sixth when Dike added a RBI single.
Lane Darrow had three hits and two RBI to pace Post 320, with Jace Wetzler adding two hits and one RBI and Dansby two RBI.
Anderson and Peters had the two RBI for the Titans.
Sturgis, 10-15, returns to action Tuesday at Rapid City Post 22, before the Hardhats come to Sturgis for one game Wednesday night.
Post 320, 14-19, is at Aberdeen Wednesday.