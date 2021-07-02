Stars, Titans get a twinbill split

Rapid City Post 320 and Sturgis finished in a doubleheader split at Strong Field in Sturgis as lightning stopped the second game in the top of the seventh inning.

Post 320 ran away with a 12-2 win in six innings in the opener, with the Titans getting an 8-6 victory in the nightcap after a lengthy lightning delay.

Sturgis rallied in the nightcap from deficits of 5-0 and 6-3 with five runs in the bottom of the sixth before the lightning came.

In the sixth, Owen Cass singled and advanced to second on the throw that also resulted in David Anderson scoring. Dustin Alan followed by a RBI double and he scored on a bunt single by Kain Peters. With two outs, RJ Andrzejewski singled to score Peters and Evan Stroud came home on the throw.

For Post 320 in the first inning, Lane Darrow had RBI groundout and James Rogers added a RBI single.

In the second inning, Isaac Dike scored on a wild pitch and the Stars added two more runs on Sturgis errors.

In the bottom fop the fourth for the Titans, Alan had a RBI single and Gage Murphey followed with a two-run double.

Alan had two hits and two RBI for the Titans, with Andrzejewski and Murphey also knocking in two runs.