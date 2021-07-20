Starting times for Spearfish High set

The Spearfish High School Activities Department will be hosting the Fall Parent Meeting Sunday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. at Spearfish High School.
Monument Health will speak on nutrition/recovery and break out into individual fall sports meetings with the head coaches.
1st Day of Practices
Girls Soccer: Monday, Aug. 2, 8:30 a.m. (Black Hills Energy Complex) Coach Griffith spartansoccer605@gmail.com
Boys Soccer: Monday, Aug. 2, 6 p.m. (Black Hills Energy Complex) Coach Jim Hill jdhillsoccer@hotmail.com
Dance: Monday, Aug. 2, 4:30 p.m. (Spearfish Rec Center) Coach Stewart jdonat2021@gmail.com
Girls Tennis: Monday, Aug.2 6:30 a.m. (SHS Tennis Courts) Coach Mondloch smondloch@gmail.com
Football: Monday, Aug. 9 5:30 a.m. (SHS Field) Coach Wademan dwademan@spearfish.k12.sd.us
Boys Golf: Monday, Aug. 9 2 p.m. (Spearfish Canyon Country Club) Coach Ligtenberg eligtenb@spearfish.k12.sd.us
Cross Country: Thursday, Aug.12 6:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. (SHS Aux Gym) Coach VanDeest andy.vandeest@yahoo.com
Volleyball: Thursday, Aug.12 8 a.m. (SHS Gyms) Coach Skoglund cskoglun@spearfish.k12.sd.us
Marching Band practice days and times attached to this link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zU1r7rBSAmU_D-HUKQCEx6cXXcsbgA87/view?usp=sharing
All students that plan to participate in sports must have a current physical on file with the Activities Office prior to the first practice. All forms are located on the Spearfish School District Website under the high school tab and click on activities or the link below. Schedule an appointment or walk ins are welcome at both clinics: Black Hills Urgent Care and Monument Health, Monument Health is offering free sports physicals.
Mines volleyball team earns academic honors
The South Dakota Mines volleyball team has earned USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award honors for the 12th consecutive year as the team tallied a GPA of 3.64.
The United State Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced that 1,275 collegiate and high school teams that earned honors.
"Even though teams might not have played during their usual season or may not have competed at all during the past year, coaches still found ways to lead their players to academic excellence," said AVCA Executive Director Kathy DeBoer. "This is a testament to the important role volleyball coaches play in their players success both on and off the court."
The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale.
"It is a testament to our team's work ethic and commitment to being scholar-athletes that they have been once again honored with the AVCA Team Academic Award," said Hardrocker head coach Lauren Torvi Prochazka. "It was beyond a challenging season. Not only battling through COVID, but also with the switching competition to the spring. This program has seen a lot of obstacles, but they continue to have success both academically and athletically."
BHSU triathlon announces 2021 race schedule
Black Hills State University triathlon has released its 2021 schedule which includes four fall events.
Of the four events in 2021, two will be national qualifiers before the NCAA Championships in November.
The Yellow Jackets will open the season Sept. 4 close to home at the Southern Hills Triathlon in Hot Springs.
After that, the team will race in a pair of National Qualifiers with the first in Smith Mountain Lake, Va., on Oct. 16, and the next on Oct. 30 in St. George, Utah.
The NCAA National Championships will take place Nov. 12 and 13 in Tempe, Ariz. to wrap up the 2021 season.