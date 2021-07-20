Starting times for Spearfish High set

The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale.

"It is a testament to our team's work ethic and commitment to being scholar-athletes that they have been once again honored with the AVCA Team Academic Award," said Hardrocker head coach Lauren Torvi Prochazka. "It was beyond a challenging season. Not only battling through COVID, but also with the switching competition to the spring. This program has seen a lot of obstacles, but they continue to have success both academically and athletically."

BHSU triathlon announces 2021 race schedule

Black Hills State University triathlon has released its 2021 schedule which includes four fall events.

Of the four events in 2021, two will be national qualifiers before the NCAA Championships in November.

The Yellow Jackets will open the season Sept. 4 close to home at the Southern Hills Triathlon in Hot Springs.

After that, the team will race in a pair of National Qualifiers with the first in Smith Mountain Lake, Va., on Oct. 16, and the next on Oct. 30 in St. George, Utah.

The NCAA National Championships will take place Nov. 12 and 13 in Tempe, Ariz. to wrap up the 2021 season.

