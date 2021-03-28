State AAU Wrestling

The South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association (SDWCA), Cobbler Wrestling, Inc. and the Westside Raider Wrestling Club is hosting the 53rd Annual AAU State Youth Wrestling Tournament through Sunday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.

Approximately 1,300 wrestlers that qualified throughout the state will be competing. The SDWCA will also be presenting its annual awards for the 2020-21 high school season.

Action continues today. There will be $5 admission for students, $10 for adults.

