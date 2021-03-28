 Skip to main content
State AAU Wrestling

State AAU Wrestling

WR1.jpg

Hundreds of wrestlers from across South Dakota competed for state AAuU titles in Rapid City in the Ice Arena at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center this weekend. There were eight separate mats with two matches on each mat simultaneously all weekend.

 Kent Bush Journal Staff

The South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association (SDWCA), Cobbler Wrestling, Inc. and the Westside Raider Wrestling Club is hosting the 53rd Annual AAU State Youth Wrestling Tournament through Sunday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.

Approximately 1,300 wrestlers that qualified throughout the state will be competing. The SDWCA will also be presenting its annual awards for the 2020-21 high school season.

Action continues today. There will be $5 admission for students, $10 for adults.

WR1B.jpg

Jacob Williams of Rapid City-Westside wrestling club works to get a pin against Xavier Donovan of Chamberlain in the 115-pound Schoolboy bracket.
WR2B.jpg

Rapid City-Westside's Aidan Callahan holds on for a 3-2 first round win over Luke Derynck from Brookings in the 130-pound Schoolboy bracket Saturday afternoon.
WR1A.jpg

WR1C.jpg

Olivia Dawson of Sturgis fights to get free from Ellie Bult of Bon Homme Wrestling. Bult got the win in the Girls Class A 60-pound bracket.
