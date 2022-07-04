2 dead, 1 injured after Sioux Falls robbery and standoff

SIOUX FALLS | Two people are dead and a third is in critical but stable condition after a robbery and related standoff Saturday in the Sioux Falls area, officials said.
Police said two people were shot at a business in Hartford, just outside the city, around 9:30 p.m. One of the victims, a 60-year-old Hartford man, later died at a hospital, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader. The second victim, a 45-year-old Colton man, was in stable but critical condition on Sunday morning, said Sioux Falls police Cpt. Josh Phillips. The suspect in the shooting fled the scene.
The surviving victim identified the shooter as a 57-year-old Sioux Falls man, Phillips said. Authorities went to the shooter's house with a search warrant at around 4 a.m.
The Sioux Falls man told authorities he wasn't interested in a “peaceful resolution" and later fired shots at officers and a police drone, officials said. He was then shot and killed by a law enforcement sniper.
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.