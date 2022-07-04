 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Rapid City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Extreme Fireworks
top story

2 dead, 1 injured after Sioux Falls robbery and standoff

  • 0
Crime logo

SIOUX FALLS | Two people are dead and a third is in critical but stable condition after a robbery and related standoff Saturday in the Sioux Falls area, officials said.

Police said two people were shot at a business in Hartford, just outside the city, around 9:30 p.m. One of the victims, a 60-year-old Hartford man, later died at a hospital, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader. The second victim, a 45-year-old Colton man, was in stable but critical condition on Sunday morning, said Sioux Falls police Cpt. Josh Phillips. The suspect in the shooting fled the scene.

The surviving victim identified the shooter as a 57-year-old Sioux Falls man, Phillips said. Authorities went to the shooter's house with a search warrant at around 4 a.m.

The Sioux Falls man told authorities he wasn't interested in a “peaceful resolution" and later fired shots at officers and a police drone, officials said. He was then shot and killed by a law enforcement sniper.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Owner flees after pit bulls maul woman in South Dakota

A woman required stitches after she was mauled by four pit bulls in a southeastern South Dakota town and police believe the dogs’ owner fled with the animals to escape punishment. Authorities say the 55-year-old victim suffered 17 bite wounds when the dogs attacked her Monday morning as she walked in Freeman, about 50 miles west of Sioux Falls. Police say she was treated at a hospital for serious injuries that required nine stitches. The dogs were inside the owner’s house when police arrived. Freeman police Officer Jay Slevin says the owner refused to surrender the animals to him then escaped out the back door as Slevin awaited backup. Police believe he took the dogs to a friend’s house in Sioux Falls.

South Dakota's Noem applies for 2023 Rushmore fireworks

South Dakota's Noem applies for 2023 Rushmore fireworks

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has applied for a permit to hold a fireworks show at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day 2023. The National Park Service has denied her permit applications for the past two years, citing environmental concerns and objections from Native American tribes. In 2020, a fireworks display, featuring a fiery speech from former President Donald Trump, was held at the monument after a nearly decadelong hiatus. A federal judge last year rebuffed the Republican governor’s lawsuit that sought to force the Park Service to allow her to shoot fireworks over the granite monument. Noem has appealed that decision.

South Dakota interim AG dismisses 2 of Ravnsborg's top aides

South Dakota’s interim attorney general has dismissed two of former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s top appointees who were involved in the aftermath of Ravnsborg’s 2020 fatal car crash. Ravnsborg was removed from office last week after the Senate convicted him on impeachment charges for his conduct surrounding the crash. Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo as interim attorney general. Vargo quickly dismissed Ravnsborg’s chief of staff, Tim Bormann, and the Director of the Division of Criminal Investigation, David Natvig, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported. The attorney general’s office also says that Vargo praised the rest of the staff in a Wednesday meeting and told them he plans no largescale changes in his 5-month tenure.

South Dakota Freedom Caucus to push policy further right

A contingent of South Dakota Republican lawmakers have announced a group called the “South Dakota Freedom Caucus” as they try to drive state politics further to the right. In its first official statement, the caucus called for an immediate special legislative session to address the state’s abortion laws. The state already has a trigger law that banned abortion last week when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and legislative leaders are already planning a special session, but have not said when it will be or what specific legislation will be considered. The formalization of the Freedom Caucus threatens to drive a further wedge among GOP lawmakers in Pierre.

Third person pleads not guilty to kidnap, carjacking in SD

A third person accused of kidnapping an FBI employee and taking his car in South Dakota has pleaded not guilty to federal charges. Twenty-three-year-old Lourdes Bonilla made her initial appearance before federal Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann last Friday when she entered the plea to kidnapping, carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime. Twenty-four-year-old Juan Francisco Alvarez-Sorto and 27-year-old Deyvin Morales also pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this month. According to the indictment, the defendants kidnapped an FBI victim specialist while he was working near Red Shirt on May 6. They are accused of taking the victim’s car by force and showing a rifle during the crime.

Healthcare group wants abortion issue on the ballot in SD

A grassroots healthcare organization wants to put the abortion issue on the ballot in South Dakota. Dakotans for Health has developed language for a potential constitutional ballot measure, which if passed by state voters would make South Dakota’s near total ban on abortion less restrictive. The proposed language says the state may regulate or prohibit abortion after the second trimester, except when necessary to preserve the life or physical or emotional health of a pregnant woman. State law currently bans abortions except to save the life of the mother. The state attorney general’s office is reviewing the potential constitutional amendment language.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

At least 6 dead in Chicago-area parade shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News