3 Sioux Falls men arrested on possible drug and gun charges

SIOUX FALLS | Police say three Sioux Falls men are in custody after fleeing on foot from a traffic stop during which drugs and guns were found in their vehicle.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Monday a street crimes officer was working on an investigation Sunday night and was looking for a specific vehicle. When the vehicle showed up in the area, the officer tried to talk to the three people in the vehicle, but they took off on foot.

Clemens says handguns and marijuana were found in the car.

The suspects were arrested nearby and face several possible charges, including possessing a gun by a former violent offender, fleeing, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possessing a firearm while committing a felony.

The suspects are 18, 19 and 31 years old, KELO-TV reported.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0