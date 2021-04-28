44% of South Dakotans fully vaccinated for COVID-19, state says

While 54% of South Dakotans have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 44% have received a full series, the Department of Health continues to combat misinformation campaigns to encourage more people to get vaccinated.
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said during a press briefing Wednesday that not only do vaccines save lives, but they are also the way to end the pandemic.
“It’s normal to have questions. To be fearful is not normal. We encourage those individuals to get information from trusted sources,” she said, which includes the DOH the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and medical providers.
Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH does not see vaccines as a political issue, but rather a science-based issue.
There are many conspiracy campaigns, but Malsam-Rysdon said there are very few adverse side effects as a result of vaccination. When the DOH comes across misinformation, they try to address it, she said. Most often it comes through social media, but the DOH has also come across a mailer sent out that was “wholly inaccurate.”
“We continue to work to counter fear over facts. The fact is that a COVID infection can travel all over your body and cause short- and long-term problems. Vaccine helps your body resist the infection,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
She said that sometimes, people just need to hear the information several times to feel comfortable making the choice to get vaccinated.
“At the end of the day, I believe South Dakotans make the right choices for themselves and their families,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
The CDC, meanwhile, has continued to lift restrictions on vaccinated people. State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said it announced that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors except when they are in a crowded space. This means those people can safely attend small outdoor gatherings or use outdoor seating at a restaurant.
A fully vaccinated person is defined as someone who received their last dose of a COVID vaccine 14 days ago or more.
Of the hundreds of thousands who have received a vaccination, only 198 have developed a breakthrough infection, Clayton said.
There are 5,843 South Dakotans who received a first dose of a vaccine at least 42 days ago and have not yet received a second. Clayton said those people do not need to restart the full series, but they should try to make sure they are getting the maximum protection from the vaccine. He encouraged them to go back and get their second dose so that they are fully protected.
For more updates on COVID-19 in South Dakota or to find a vaccination site near you, visit doh.sd.gov/covid/.