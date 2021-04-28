44% of South Dakotans fully vaccinated for COVID-19, state says

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said that sometimes, people just need to hear the information several times to feel comfortable making the choice to get vaccinated.

“At the end of the day, I believe South Dakotans make the right choices for themselves and their families,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

The CDC, meanwhile, has continued to lift restrictions on vaccinated people. State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said it announced that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors except when they are in a crowded space. This means those people can safely attend small outdoor gatherings or use outdoor seating at a restaurant.

A fully vaccinated person is defined as someone who received their last dose of a COVID vaccine 14 days ago or more.

Of the hundreds of thousands who have received a vaccination, only 198 have developed a breakthrough infection, Clayton said.

There are 5,843 South Dakotans who received a first dose of a vaccine at least 42 days ago and have not yet received a second. Clayton said those people do not need to restart the full series, but they should try to make sure they are getting the maximum protection from the vaccine. He encouraged them to go back and get their second dose so that they are fully protected.

For more updates on COVID-19 in South Dakota or to find a vaccination site near you, visit doh.sd.gov/covid/.

