ACLU names new legal director for South Dakota, North Dakota and Wyoming chapter

The American Civil Liberties Union's South Dakota, North Dakota and Wyoming chapter has a new legal director.

Stephanie Amiotte will lead and expand the ACLU’s legal program to provide strategic leadership on both litigation and non-litigation legal advocacy to advance civil liberties and civil rights in the three states.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Stephanie is a powerful advocate for those who need it most,” Heather Smith, executive director of the ACLU of South Dakota, North Dakota and Wyoming, said in a news release.

Amiotte comes to the ACLU with more than two decades of litigation experience in both civil lawsuits and federal indigent criminal defense with an emphasis on constitutional law. She has represented clients in federal and state courts and has extensive jury and court trial experience in both state and federal courts in South Dakota, Georgia, and North Carolina, according to the press release.

“The ACLU has a strong history of fighting for justice through legal strategy and making historic change through litigation, and I’m excited to work with the team to continue that tradition,” Amiotte said in a news release.

Stephanie is an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. She is a graduate of the University of South Dakota and the University of South Dakota School of Law.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0