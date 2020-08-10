Arrests down but spending up at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, local officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arrests are down a bit, but spending appears to be up at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, according to local officials.

At Monday’s rally press conference, Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said his department has had 65 fewer calls than last year although there has been more misdemeanor drug arrests and non-injury accidents.

"Overall, it's a typical rally similar to last year," he said.

According to data from the department, there has been 33 non-traffic arrests from Sunday to Monday. There has been a total of 176 since the rally officially started Friday. Last year, there were 202 non-traffic arrests made during the first three days of the rally.

VanDewater said on Saturday night a group of people started dancing in the middle of the street to loud music. He estimated that a couple hundred participated and they dispersed when asked to by police officers.

Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said he has seen an increase in arrests for drug violations and DUIs at the county jail. He also said it appears there are fewer people walking in downtown Sturgis and more spending time outside of city limits.

Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the city is expecting fewer rally-goers this year due to COVID-19.