Avera Health data breach affects 700 patients

A Republican candidate for the South Dakota House is withdrawing his candidacy amid a challenge from his Democratic rival over his eligibility for the race. Logan Manhart, who was running as a Republican for a District 1 House seat, says in a statement released on Twitter that he had received legal advice and “at the end of the day I must abide by all rules and laws that have been set forth for this position.” Former Democratic state lawmaker Steve McCleerey, who is running for the House seat in November, had filed a civil complaint against Manhart alleging he had lived in Wisconsin as recently as 2021 and was ineligible to hold the office because state law requires legislative candidates to have lived in South Dakota for two years.