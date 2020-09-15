Bipartisan group announces COVID-19 relief package in bid to end gridlock

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus — 25 Democrats and 25 Republicans — unveiled Tuesday its “March To Common Ground” framework to help break the gridlock on the latest COVID-19 relief package and encourage negotiators to get back to the table.

The 50-member bipartisan caucus, led by Co-Chairs Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Tom Reed (R-NY) and includes Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota, came together after the lawmakers listened to constituents and stakeholders over the past six weeks, according to a news release.

The package addresses key areas of need, including COVID-19 testing, unemployment insurance, direct stimulus, worker and liability protection, small business and non-profit support, food security, schools and child care, housing, election support, and state and local aid.

In light of the urgent needs facing millions of Americans, families and small businesses, the framework is designed for a six-month horizon and through the next inauguration, except for state and local funding which extends for a full year.