Board of Regents directs colleges to implement Opportunity Centers

As frameworks for these centers’ operation must be in place on every campus by January 1, 2022, schools will report their progress in implementation at the Board’s October meeting.

The action plan also targets curriculums, directing institutions to add or improve American government programming, increase students’ civic engagement and promote civility and dispute resolution among students with diverse backgrounds. The Regents charge institutions with implementing “some level” of training or programming in the spring 2022 semester to accomplish this.

This is the latest in a series of moves the state has taken to ensure intellectual diversity in South Dakota schools. In May, Gov. Noem asked the Regents to investigate whether Critical Race Theory is taught at any state universities, and in July the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations asked the Regents’ CEO and Executive Director Brian Maher to wait until after the 2022 legislative session to apply for any federal grants dealing with American history or civics education. The Legislature plans to introduce bills that directly target history and civics lessons.