Board of Regents directs colleges to implement Opportunity Centers

Every state-run college campus will have an “Opportunity Center” by Jan. 1, 2022, according to a new policy set by the South Dakota Board of Regents.
The Regents crafted an “Opportunity for All” statement and action plan to provide direction on several issues that have been at the forefront of national discussion over the last few months, namely civics and American history education and Critical Race Theory.
The statement and plan are meant to ensure state schools “remain places of learning, study and exploration, built upon free speech, scientific discovery and academic freedom,” according to the impact statement that was released Thursday.
“Critical Race Theory is not the basis for instruction in our state universities and it’s not going to be. But this is a label that means different things to different people,” Regent Tony Venhuizen said in a news release. “That’s why our board today is taking a step back and stating the American values that will continue to guide the university system.”
The four objectives for the plan are to:
- Provide enhanced opportunity for all students;
- Proudly support the United States of America;
- Safeguard the rich tradition of American universities; and
- Offer curriculum that is based upon widely-held and accepted knowledge and thought.
The objectives coincide with the action plan, which includes creating Opportunity Centers to “realign and focus campus resources to effectively assess and address the individual needs of all students”; safeguarding the “fundamental principles” of an American higher education; supplementing lessons in American government and increasing civic engagement; and providing equal opportunity to all students “through merit-based assessment and decision making.”
Gov. Kristi Noem lauded the Regent's policy in a statement sent Thursday. Noem said teachings like Critical Race Theory distort students' understanding of history and indoctrinate them with anti-patriotism, and that she is pleased with the initiative to create Opportunity Centers rather than fund diversity and inclusion centers.
"I am glad to see that so-called diversity offices, which have unfortunately become less about serving students and more about advancing leftist agendas, are being replaced by Opportunity Centers that will focus on students as individuals, rather than members of groups," Noem said. "The policies put forth by the Board of Regents are a step forward in our quest to resist the harmful effects this ideology can have on students and preserve honest, patriotic education throughout South Dakota."
“We are committed to programs that enhance a wide ranging knowledge of American government and its traditions,” Regent and former legislator from Rapid City Jeff Partridge said in a news release. “As part of that, we are prepared to offer new opportunities for students to increase their civic engagement and develop skills in communication, critical thinking, civility, and dispute resolution.”
The Board’s statement posits that state universities don’t discriminate on the basis of race, sex, ethnicity, religion, disability, economic status, sexual preference or veteran status, and rejects the idea that individual people are responsible for actions taken by other people who identify similarly.
“We treat each person as an individual, not as a member of the group, and offer services and supports for each person’s individual situation,” the statement reads. “We also reject, and will not promote, any suggestion that one group of people is inherently superior or inferior to another group, or is inherently oppressive or immoral.”
As public institutions funded by state taxpayers, the Board believes it is inherent to the schools’ missions to “proudly support” the country. The statement says students at state schools will learn the country’s history, which includes its “flaws and mistakes,” so that they can learn from them and improve. Ultimately, the Regents believe America’s accomplishments should be celebrated.
“We celebrate, though, America’s role in recent world history, as the nation most responsible for expanding liberty, prosperity, and equality across the globe,” the statement reads.
Though schools’ programming will strive to show America as a worldwide defender of liberty and freedom, the statement says universities will respect academic freedom and expose students to a variety of viewpoints, ideas and theories to be debated and critiqued, including those theories that are “discredited or controversial.”
“Understanding the weaknesses of failed ideas is as important as understanding the strengths of successful ones. Students must be prepared to identify the good and bad in new or controversial areas of thought,” the statement reads.
The statement was motivated in part by concerns about Critical Race Theory sowing racial divisions. Critical Race Theory is a theoretical framework for understanding racism in America; specifically, how American policies, government and private institutions perpetuate racism by creating and maintaining racial inequalities, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica. The theory does not state students should pit themselves against one another based on their identities, but rather explain that institutions writ large are built on the oppression and exploitation of people of color.
The action plan gives universities concrete steps to take to ensure the fulfillment of the statement, including the Opportunity Centers, which will serve as inclusive communities where any student can access resources to help them in their education “with equal regard given to the unique challenges and needs of every [student].” Due to differing campus sizes and infrastructures, there will be some differences in how these centers will look, but they will all have some kind of physical space as well as coordination and facilitation of student support services, according to Regents' General Counsel Nathan Lukkes.
As frameworks for these centers’ operation must be in place on every campus by January 1, 2022, schools will report their progress in implementation at the Board’s October meeting.
The action plan also targets curriculums, directing institutions to add or improve American government programming, increase students’ civic engagement and promote civility and dispute resolution among students with diverse backgrounds. The Regents charge institutions with implementing “some level” of training or programming in the spring 2022 semester to accomplish this.
This is the latest in a series of moves the state has taken to ensure intellectual diversity in South Dakota schools. In May, Gov. Noem asked the Regents to investigate whether Critical Race Theory is taught at any state universities, and in July the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations asked the Regents’ CEO and Executive Director Brian Maher to wait until after the 2022 legislative session to apply for any federal grants dealing with American history or civics education. The Legislature plans to introduce bills that directly target history and civics lessons.
Diversity and inclusion centers are another topic of debate in South Dakota. In May, the JCA heard a proposal from Rep. Liz May, R-Kyle, to defund the University of South Dakota’s diversity office by stripping $275,000 worth of the school’s funding. And at a recent Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education meeting, Rep. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, told board members that college diversity centers are “taking us back 100 years” after a recent legislative visit to a college diversity center where she heard a student of color say they found their family at the center because it was the only place on campus students of color could come together.
The Regents will discuss progress on the action plan at its next meeting, scheduled for October 6-7 in Rapid City.