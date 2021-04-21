Brazil variant of COVID-19 detected in Pennington County

The P.1 variant of COVID-19, also called the Brazil variant, has been detected in South Dakota, according to a statement by the State Department of Health on Wednesday.

The one case detected so far is in Pennington County, although the DOH said it is “safe to assume” other cases could also exist.

“We are closely monitoring this development and would like to use this opportunity to encourage state residents to get vaccinated as it’s the best way to be protected and have proven nearly 100% effective against hospitalization and death,” Daniel Bucheli, DOH spokesman, said in a statement. “With more access points than ever, it’s critical to protect yourself, your family and our communities.”

The variant was detected by an out-of-state commercial laboratory, according to the statement. P.1 has also been identified in Minnesota (five cases) and Nebraska (two cases). The variant was first detected in the country in January after being identified in travelers to Japan from Brazil.

COVID variants spread more easily and more quickly than the original coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The press release from the state DOH said there are concerns about the variant impacting the effectiveness of currently available vaccines and antibody therapy, but the CDC said studies have shown so far antibodies generated through vaccination are effective against variants.

