Cannabis Industry Association of South Dakota hosts first virtual event

Over the years as she has advocated for medical cannabis, it has been “amazing” to see people in the state come around to the idea.

“We’re changing the perception of cannabis. People think it’s just a bunch of people hanging out in a basement smoking a bong, but it’s true medicine,” Mentele said.

An advantage of being one of the first states to legalize, but not the first, is that the state can learn from the mistakes of other states like Colorado or Washington, as well as see what other states in the process of legalization are taking into consideration when promulgating rules and regulations.

“It’s an exciting time – we’re seeing real world examples of laboratories of democracy,” Moffat said. “We can see what works, what doesn’t, and experiment.”

In South Dakota currently, municipalities are in various stages of implementing rules for dispensary, processing and cultivation licenses, which at the earliest will not be available until the fall. In Pennington County, the Rapid City council and county commission put a moratorium on issuing licenses until the Department of Health promulgates rules. Any business submitting an application for licensing will be denied until that happens.